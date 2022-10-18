Could strikes derail transport’s recovery?

Seats still empty as passengers drag their feet

Cost pressures threaten bus margins

Strike action has paralysed the rail system at times over the summer, but listed operators remain unscathed. This is thanks to protections in place in the agreements with the Department for Transport (DfT). But with strikes look set to go for another six months and bus divisions facing rising costs and industrial action as well, what does the near future look like for these companies?

Shares in FirstGroup (FGP) crashed when lockdown was first announced in 2020, but have climbed steadily since. Despite widely publicised staff shortages, delays and cancellations, its share price has risen by 20 per cent year on year. Meanwhile, Stagecoach has been snapped up by a German asset manager, and Go-Ahead (GOG), which, let us not forget, was temporarily suspended from trading in January after failing to return tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer money – has accepted a £650mn takeover bid.