The case for buying a home right now

My wife and I recently looked at a place to buy in Croydon. It ticks all the boxes on price, size, build-quality and proximity to a good pub. Yet, like so many other 30-something first-time buyers fortunate enough to have saved up enough for a deposit, we worry that the sudden jump in interest rates means that it is a terrible time to buy a home.

Or is it? This place is cheap. So cheap, in fact, that I am beginning to wonder. The emerging consensus is for that a 10 to 15 per cent fall in house prices is on the way. But once this filters through to the public, it should mean sellers are willing to accept less. Estate agents on the ground are already eager to tell me of properties for which this is the case. It will be some time until Office for National Statistics data indicates the ultimate extent of the falls, but speaking purely anecdotally, house prices look like they have already dropped - at least part of the way.

This turmoil could be a short-lived thing, too. If the government's near-complete about face on its disastrous "mini" Budget manages to calm the markets further, mortgage rates might fall and house price predictions might change as a result. Knight Frank said last week it will likely alter its forecast again before Christmas, in large part because so much is still in flux.

If you see your dream home on the market, perhaps ask yourself what it was worth before the 23 September announcements – and then subtract 10 to 15 per cent. You could ultimately snap up a good deal, especially if you can afford a bigger cash deposit to mitigate the rising cost of debt. Or if you’ve got a pre-fiscal event mortgage offer which is about to expire.