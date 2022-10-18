Today's Markets: Now come the hard yards for the government

Brief period of calm after the chaos

Gilt market remains on edge

European stocks move upwards

Now the hard yards: as former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Charlie Bean put it last night, rolling back tax cuts and killing off Trussonomics was the easy bit. It was a myxomatosis rabbit of a policy. The hard part comes next – tough tax and spending choices, a febrile market backdrop and an economy struggling against high inflation and low productivity; stoking growth in this environment is a true test. And whilst the bulk of the mini-maxi-micro-Budget has been ripped up, there’s still a hole in the finances, gilt yields are still materially higher than before it (the stupid premium remains), and credibility is still a problem for the government. Who next? Sunak and Hunt are favourites, and of course, if the electorate get a say soon, then Starmer. But don’t rule out Boris – who else could lead the Tories into an election and stand a chance of winning? Pizzas and parties are quickly forgotten when your gas bill is up 300 per cent and you need to refinance your 2yr mortgage at 5 per cent.

The Bank of England is easing things by postponing gilt sales again. The Bank had temporarily paused the start of its planned gilt sale programme from 6 October to the end of the month, but has not kicked the can further down Threadneedle Street. Market participants were worried that commencing gilt sales so sooner after a period of immense stress and with fragility still an issue, it would be too early to start selling. This should ease near-term fears about the functioning of the gilt market but it’s hard not to see this as a dovish pivot. It underlines the difficulties in attempting to stabilise financial markets whilst still acting to combat inflation. The Bank hopes to focus tightening on interest rates and not lean on QT; this will be difficult. Expect QT when it does come to be focused on the shorter end of the curve.

Could the Bank of England done more? Why didn’t the Bank say it ‘do whatever it takes’ to calm markets and restore order and confidence? Governor Bailey held a very firm line last week and this must have been a key reason for the new chancellor rushing out his Budget reversal early yesterday before the markets had time to act. Should CBs be able to dictate fiscal policy?

Sterling and gilts rallied on the U-turn by the chancellor. GBPUSD approached a two-week high near 1.1450 yesterday afternoon before easing back overnight. This morning it’s tested the 1.13 with news that the BoE is holding off gilt purchases maybe seen as a dovish twist that could temper sterling bulls’ expectations for further recovery. Meanwhile markets are paring back expectations for the size of the BoE’s hike in November and the terminal rate – how far the BoE goes in this cycle – is now seen about 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent during the peak of the turmoil. This tells much about the market views the Hunt intervention. The 30yr gilt yield was down around 40bps on the session and trades around 4.36 per cent this morning, with the 10yr below 4 per cent.

European stocks kicked on in early trading with a positive session on Wall Street reflecting relief at the Hunt doctrine, a weaker US dollar and better-than-expected bank earnings. The FTSE 100 added around 1 per cent in early trade to around the 7,000 level. The DAX added more than 1.5 per cent to 12,840 and the CAC rose 1 per cent to 6,100.

Wall Street posted strong gains – the Nasdaq composite rallied more than 3.4 per cent for its best day since July but remains 34 per cent below its 52-week high. The S&P 500 rallied 2.65 per cent to 3,677 and the Dow Jones industrial average jumped almost 2 per cent, or 550pts, to 30,185. Futures are trading higher again pointing to strong gains at the open later – middle of a bear market rip.

Companies Finncap and Panmure Gordon in takeover talks The early signs that the City’s remaining mid-cap brokers are looking to consolidate during a fallow period for takeovers, fund-raisings and bookrunning look to be culminating with a potential deal in the offing between blue-blooded partnership-based firm Panmure Gordon and listed broker Finncap (FACP). In a statement, Finncap said that talks between the companies were at a very early stage and added that Panmure has a 15 Nov “put-up-shut-up” deadline to come up with a firm offer. Finncap’s lowly rated shares jumped nearly 30 per cent on the news. JH Shanta Gold declares three potential buyers Shares in Tanzania and Kenya-focused miner Shanta Gold (SHG) closely track the gold price, and three different potential acquirors reckon it is ripe for a buyout. The company said on Tuesday two significant Chinese miners, Shandong Gold and Yintai Gold, had approached it regarding a buyout. The surprise third option was Chaarat Gold (CGH), which is smaller than Shanta. The miner is in the midst of a building year, with production coming down significantly last year to under 60,000 ounces (oz) before rising again this year and hitting 100,000 oz in 2023 on the back of a new mine coming on stream. The offer comes as the miner's valuation has come down alongside the gold price - it sits around 10p a share after trading at 20p a share in late 2020. The suitors now have a month to announce firm intentions to make an offer. Shandong's last big acquisition was Australian gold explorer Cardinal Resources last year, while Yintai Gold's portfolio comes from buying Eldorado Gold's (US:EGO) assets in China. Chaarat is a Aim-listed junior minor with development assets in Kyrgyzstan and a mine in Armenia. This month, it extended the maturity on $29mn in convertible loan notes (which is $20mn principal, $9mn in accrued interest) by six months. It is unclear how Chaarat would fund a takeover of the bigger company. AH ​​Brick maker Ibstock expects solid profit Shares in brick maker Ibstock (IBST) climbed as the company lifted its profit expectations on the back of higher sales. “Our strong trading in the first half continued through the third quarter, supported by robust demand across our end markets,” chief executive Joe Hudson said. Its leverage ratio remains “at the bottom end” of its target even with investments in two factories that are on track for commissioning by the end of next year, the company said. Ibstock shares were up 5 per cent but have fallen by 22 per cent so far this year as investors have become more concerned about the outlook for its end markets. At Monday’s closing price of 152p, the shares trade at 8.4-times broker Peel Hunt’s forecast earnings per share and a dividend yield of 6 per cent. MF Rio Tinto warns on further China weakness Mining major Rio Tinto (RIO) has sketched out a tougher market for its iron in Q3 operating results because of China’s weakened property sector and continued Covid-19 lockdowns. The company managed to beat forecasts for Q3 iron ore production despite train issues in the Pilbara, but reported a one-quarter drop in the average price from $138 (£122) a tonne in the second quarter to $108 a tonne. “Slowing global demand poses downside risks to China's strong exports, while consumers remain cautious of the property market,” Rio said, and highlighted that government stimulus had arrived but was “uneven across sectors”. Consensus estimates see the miner missing guidance for iron ore for the year, producing 319mn tonnes against the company forecast of 320mn-335mn tonnes. Rio also cut its copper guidance for the year to 190,000-220,000 tonnes from 230,000-290,000 tonnes on the back of “further downside risk associated with Kennecott’s smelter and refinery performance”. A positive for end-of-year profits is the $500mn delay of spending on decarbonisation projects, knocking capex overall down 7 per cent to $7bn. RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda said “modest downgrades” would likely come from the update and predicted declining iron ore prices would continue to hit the company’s shares. AH 888 hit by higher rates 888’s (888) shares fell by 4 per cent after the online gaming and gambling company revealed in a third-quarter trading update to 30 September that revenue struggled in a tougher regulatory environment and flagged that it “is cognisant of the increased cost of debt”. Total pro forma revenue of £449mn was down by 7 per cent against last year, hit by more stringent online player safety rules in the UK and the cessation of trading in the Netherlands. Given a rising rate environment, management said that cash interest costs could reach £170mn for financial year 2023. But the company still expects to post adjusted cash profits this year in line with current market expectations. Peel Hunt analysts maintained their buy recommendation on the company but slashed their target price from 500p to 210p on the basis of “the increase in debt and debt service cost, coupled with the de-rating in the market”. CA SoftBank escapes from THG The news that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has agreed to sell its entire stake in THG (THG) sent the shares of the struggling retail tech platform up by 10 per cent. SoftBank will sell 80.6mn shares, with 67.8mn going to existing THG shareholder Qatar Holding and 12.8mn going to THG chief executive Matthew Moulding through the closely associated company FIC Shareco. The sale is expected to complete on 20 October, at 39p a share. Given the deterioration of the THG share price, which is down by over 85 per cent over the last year alone, SoftBank will take a chunky £450mn loss on its exit. The news comes after a deal for SoftBank to buy a fifth of THG’s technology division fell through in July. CA Strong trading at Lookers Lookers’ (LOOK) shares jumped by over 6 per cent after the auto-dealer raised its profit forecasts and unveiled a £15mn share buyback programme in a third-quarter trading update to 30 September. Management now expects underlying profit before tax for the full year to hit at least £75mn. This was backed up by a 6 per cent outperformance of the UK new car market. But vehicle gross margins were flat against the first half, as Lookers “continued to face significant cost inflationary pressures”. The share buyback programme will start on 19 October and will finish by 31 May 2023, with a maximum of 39.2mn shares to be purchased. CA

US earnings

Bank of America (BAC) beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. So far bank earnings point to a resilient US consumer and things not being as bad as feared – as noted before this less-bad earnings season could catalyse a much sharper bear market rally from here. BofA managed a 24 per cent jump in net interest income to $13.8bn, with net interest margin up above 2 per cent from 1.68 per cent. Investment banking revenues fell 46 per cent however. Shares rallied 6 per cent.

Morgan Stanley: if rates fall ahead of a decline in inflation “it will give legs to the rally that began last Thursday ... We think 4000 is as good a guess as any and would not rule out another attempt to re-take the 200-day moving average (~4150).” Mike Wilson at MS adds: “While that seems like an awfully big move, it would be in line with prior bear market rallies this year and prior ones. The other factor we have to respect is the technicals. As noted two weeks ago, the 200-week moving average ... is hard to take out without a fight.”

Pivot? Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia show there was a "finely balanced" debate over hiking by 50bps or 25bps, but the committee settled on the latter because "the cash rate had been increased substantially in a short period of time and the full effect of that increase lay ahead". RBA Deputy Governor Bullock added later in a speech: "The international economic environment has also deteriorated quite sharply.”

Earnings – Netflix (NFLX) today. Can it deliver net subscriber adds that satisfy the market? How does it see the new ad-supported service boosting revenues? Will it need to spend more on content to catch up with rivals? On subs – it's been down for two straight quarters but I think it’s not as important as it has been due to the upcoming launch of the ad-supported stream: the focus will be on the guidance for this – how big is the addressable market? It will support new subs and the risk of consumers trading down to save a few bucks a month is probably overdone. The subscriber forecasts from the Street range from +2.3m to +6m… pretty wide and well above the 1m guided by management three months ago. Advertisers seem to be onboard already. Shares are down about 60 per cent and the stock is trading about 20x forward earnings – cheaper than it has been at just about any point in recent history.

Investors are also eyeing earnings updates from Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and United Airlines (UAL).

Oiling the wheels?

And finally, why are people are so cynical now? Perhaps it’s because things like this happen – the Biden administration is reportedly set to release millions more barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to dampen gasoline prices ahead of the mid-terms. Sources indicate the White House could release 10m-15m barrels to push prices down even though the SPR is at its lowest in 40 years. Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects reckons the WH could release another 100m barrels as the existing plan to release 180m barrels comes to an end.

Brent tracking down the top of the channel now.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com