Big pharma faces an unsteady end to the year

Companies with major Covid franchises must plug revenue gaps

Strong dollar erodes overseas sales for US firms

In a year defined by global instability, a consensus-beating earnings report would ordinarily be something to celebrate. However, inflation and currency risks loomed large over Johnson & Johnson’s (US:JNJ) third-quarter (Q3) results this week – and the company anticipates that their impact will be difficult to shake off.

The world’s largest pharmaceutical firm by market cap, J&J is naturally viewed as something of a bellwether for the industry. This year, it reported Q3 earnings more than a week ahead of New York-listed rivals such as Pfizer (US:PFE) and Eli Lilly (US:LLY). Many of the stumbling blocks faced by the firm in the three months to the end of September will have affected the sector's other mega caps. Pharma has long been known for its resilience in the face of market turmoil, but J&J shows that the sector is not immune to today’s confluence of crises.