Shares I Love: Zurich Insurance

Zurich Insurance should pay an attractive level of dividends and be less volatile
October 19, 2022
  • Zurich Insurance has improved cost efficiency
  • It is likely to be less volatile than broader markets
  • It pays an attractive level of dividends

Stephen Anness, manager of Invesco Select Trust Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG), explains why he invests in Switzerland-based global insurance company Zurich Insurance (CH:ZURN).

"Zurich's business mix is roughly two-thirds property and casualty insurance, and one-third life insurance. It has sought over the past decade to improve its cost efficiency and sharpen its business focus by divesting operations that have no strong competitive edge, while building scale in regions or sectors of the insurance market where it is advantaged.

