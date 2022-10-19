The case for gilts

Every time I glance towards the market in UK government bonds, I think about the ending to a British gangster movie of the early 1980s, The Long Good Friday. Bob Hoskins – who else? – plays the London mobster who is stupid enough to take on the IRA. Of course, he pays with his life and, as he is driven away, first he rails and screams against his fate. Soon, however, the sense of the inevitable envelops him and, with the hopelessness of submission, comes equanimity, a calm with which he meets oblivion.

Is this how the UK government will play out its remaining months in office – a maximum of 22 – until its odds-on demise? If only for the sake of those holding government stock – though there are actually more important reasons – let’s hope so.

This administration is now condemned to spend its remaining time “in office, but not in power”, to use Norman Lamont’s description of John Major’s second Conservative government. But therein lies the hope for the coming months. Compelled to behave quietly and responsibly after the fiasco and the trauma of Black Wednesday in September 1992 – the day George Soros ‘broke’ the Bank of England – the final iteration of the Tory party’s unbroken 18 years in power was a model of fiscal rectitude. So much so that in the five years to 1997, inflation crumpled from 7 per cent to below 2 per cent and the UK’s output grew well above its trend rate, averaging 2.4 per cent per quarter over the six years 1992-97.