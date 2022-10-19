Today's Markets: Maverick markets riding inflation, rates ups and downs

Recession red flags waving

Sterling dips, UK inflation tops 10 per cent again

Gilts edging upwards again

The inversion of the 10yr Treasury yield and 3-month is a pretty good predictor of a recession. Yesterday it inverted for the first time since 2020 with the 3mo yield 3bps higher than the 10yr. The last eight recessions in the US were all predicted by this 3mo/10yr inversion. Meanwhile, inflation ain’t going anywhere. Industrial production capacity utilisation hit 80.3 per cent. Here’s Wells Fargo: “Keep an eye on the sharp rise in capacity utilization which hit a 15-year high in September. The lesson of the 1970s is that this can be a worrying development for inflation.” Meanwhile JPM bull Kolanovic has cut his allocations citing concerns about the economy. He’s not had much luck with his bull calls this year and is now starting to see the light of the macro and geopolitical horrendousness: “Recent developments on these fronts -- namely, the increasingly hawkish rhetoric from central banks, and escalation of the war in Ukraine -- are likely to delay the economic and market recovery.”

Sterling stumble after CPI data

Sterling fell in early trade as UK inflation jumped to a 40-year again in September. CPI rose by 10.1 per cent from +9.9 per cent in August and above the 10.0 per cent consensus forecast. The core reading rose to +6.5 per cent from +6.3 per cent. It just heaps more pressure on the government as it tries to wrestle with the ‘cost of living’ crisis. It also increases the chance the Bank of England goes ahead with ‘forceful’ rate hikes – 100bps in November perhaps.

Yesterday the Bank pushed back against reports it would delay gilt sales and has confirmed it will begin the process on November 1st – I have my doubts it will be able to do this. However, the cash position of the funds that drove the turmoil last time appears to be better. The 30yr gilt, where most of the turmoil was focused, is also protected somewhat: the BoE says the gilt sales will be of shorter and medium-term debt of not more than 20yrs. And the Bank has already drawn a line in the sand for the Treasury which has re-adopted its fiscal orthodoxy and then some: Chairman Hunt is talking about ‘eyewatering’ spending cuts and a tax raid on Big Banks (always easy to bash the bankers).

The UK 10yr gilt yield opened higher this morning above 4 per cent from around 3.9 per cent yesterday. I would question whether selling gilts at the start of next month might be too soon and lead to unwanted financial market volatility just as the government is clawing back credibility. It will certainly make the Hunt government toe the line.

The focus UK-wise now goes to the Treasury Select Committee hearing later today with the BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability for further details about what’s been going on in the gilt market.

It was a choppy session on Wall Street but the major indices ended higher again as good results from some of the blue chips buoyed sentiment. The S&P 500 rallied over 1 per cent to close above 3,700 and the Dow Jones closed up a similar margin at 30,523. The Nasdaq built on Monday’s very strong gains with another 0.9 per cent gain for the day. European shares are mixed today but not too strong directionally.

From the uber-bearish, oversold, cash rich kind of backdrop for equities it’s not taking mega beats to catalyse a tactical rally... Netflix (NFLX) was not that good...

Companies Orders down at Just Eat Online food delivery marketplace Just Eat (JET) posted positive adjusted cash profits in its third quarter, but order numbers slumped as pandemic home-delivery trends recede. Total gross transaction value (GTV) rose by 2 per cent to €6.92bn (£5.94bn), “driven by a higher average transaction value and positive FX movements” the company said in a trading update. But total orders were down by 11 per cent to 235mn. US consumers delivered a 13 per cent drop in orders, a bad sign given Grubhub’s partnership with Amazon (US:AMZN). Just Eat confirmed it was still looking at selling all or part of Grubhub, the online food ordering and delivery platform it acquired in June 2021. CA BHP production stable except for coal The world’s biggest mining company BHP (BHP) said copper and iron ore production had remained steady in the first quarter of its financial year but coal had dropped off because of wild weather and labour shortages in Australia. Coal is one of the best performing commodities of the past year so the one-third drop in production for energy coal and one-fifth drop for metallurgical coal compared to the June quarter will be felt in the interim profit numbers. BHP has kept full-year production guidance, however. Like Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP noted that trading conditions remained difficult. “We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets and equipment and materials availability,” the company said. AH Energy windfall tax could go beyond 2025 Amid the suite of potential options to slim down the national debt, the government is reportedly considering an extension of the windfall tax on oil and gas producers. This super profits tax, as introduced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak, was intended to cut out in 2025 or when those super profits drop off. As other countries (and investors) have found, forecasting company profits is tough, and even tougher when commodity prices are involved. There may be something to extending the tax, however, comparing price forecasts with pre-2022 price levels. Liberum sees natural gas still trading between $4 (£3.55) and $5 per mn British thermal units (btu), compared to the 2019 average of $2.56/mnbtu at the Henry Hub pipeline terminal in the US, which is used as a global standard. It’s currently trading around $7/mnbtu there although European prices are far higher. Oil prices are also expected to come down, but once again nowhere near the pre-pandemic levels of between $50 and $60 a barrel. The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast the new tax will bring in £5bn in the current fiscal year. AH British Land plans Facebook and Manchester City offices sale British Land (BLND) has hoisted a ‘For Sale’ sign over 10, 20 and 30 Brock Street – a combined 500,000 square feet office space let to Facebook, Manchester City and Debenhams and others – for £590mn, according to Bloomberg. The news comes as British Land’s listed rivals have also been busy selling London office assets. Last month, Landsec (LAND) sold 21 Moorfields for £809mn while earlier this month Great Portland Estates (GPE) sold 50 Finsbury Square for £190mn. This morning, GPE confirmed it was planning to pre-let the 325,000 sq ft 2 Aldermanbury Square to law firm Clifford Chance. ML

Wall Street Earnings

Show me the money: Netflix shares jumped more than 14 per cent in after-hours trading after it hit 2.4m net subscriber adds in the third quarter, above the guidance offered by the company. But this was in line with analyst expectations – and at the lower end. The company anticipates growing subs by around 4m this quarter from 223m to 227m. Meanwhile Netflix wants to stop giving guidance on subscriber additions and focus on the money. Management don’t expect much spin down to the cheaper ad steam service and I agree.

Note on the presentation: unformatted Excel screengrabs, Google Trends charts and Yahoo Finance dollar index chary makes it look like the intern compiled the Netflix investor presentation.

United Airlines (UAL) – strong demand, rising costs but keeping control with capacity at 90 per cent of 2019 levels. Keeping supply suppressed helped revenue per available seat mile was up 25 per cent from three years ago. Shares rose 7 per cent in the after-hours trading.

Goldman Sachs (GS) – Shares in GS followed the positive mood from the big banks this season. Profits fell 43 per cent but topped estimates as the company announced its second major restructuring in four years. EPS at $8.25 beat expectations for $7.69. Revenue fell 12 per cent to $11.98 billion, though again above consensus estimates. Investment banking revenues plunged, and equity trading revenues fell, too, though fixed income was a bright spot with a 41 per cent jump. The company’s four main divisions will be restructured into three - Asset & Wealth Management, Global Banking & Markets, and Platform Solutions. Marcus, the retail bit, will be part of the larger Asset & Wealth division – no longer chasing costly new customers “on a mass scale”.

BoJ broke: No amount of one-sided intervention is going to help the yen now. USDJPY keeps cruising higher and hard to see where it stops. BoJ governor Kuroda has been attempting a bit of jawboning today but only saying that the yen weakening is sharp, one-sided is undesirable.

