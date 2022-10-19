US banks reap the interest rate rewards

The ever-present tension between the deal-makers and deposit-takers on Wall Street was never felt more keenly than in the third-quarter results season, as banks had time over the summer to digest the emerging evidence of persistent inflation in the US and the rising interest rates needed combat it.

In broad terms, it is investment bankers who are nervously waiting for the awkward meeting with HR, as deals dry up and many are now regarded as surplus to requirements (US banks are notoriously unsentimental about long-service employees). Deposit banks are in a generally better position to earn greater margins on vast piles of savings, although even here the nervousness over the direction of a falling US housing market and its impact on balance sheets is palpable. In short, UK investors who might be looking at the sector as a play on US interest rate rises can thank the strong dollar as a deterrent to investing when the outlook is still very unclear.