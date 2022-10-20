Consultancies battle for overseas workers

Reshoring is all the rage. As our cover feature explained last month, supply chain problems and geopolitical worries are prompting companies to move production closer to home. In the US, the equivalent of 350,000 jobs are thought to have been brought back from overseas in 2022 – primarily from Asia – and former rust-belt cities are having a manufacturing revival.

The professional services sector tells a different story, though.

The offshoring of service jobs to low-cost locations is nothing new. The majority of Accenture’s (US:ACN) workforce, for example, is based in India and the Philippines, while Goldman Sachs (US:GS) has had a major tech hub in Bangalore since 2004. However, the pandemic seems to have prompted a step change in the hunt for overseas labour.