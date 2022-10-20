Next week’s economics: 24-28 October

Last month’s eurozone PMIs was dreary. Business activity contracted for a third consecutive month, and forward-looking indicators like new order inflows pointed to further decline over the coming months. The rising cost of living and a sense of pessimism saw demand for services and manufacturing fall at precipitous rates. Unfortunately, 24 October’s flash figures will probably be even worse.

The ECB will reflect on this gloomy outlook when it sets rates on 27 October. A winter recession for the eurozone now looks likely, but with inflation far above target, the ECB will continue to raise rates. A 75 basis points hike in October is expected – although there is a chance of an even more hawkish 100 bps increase.

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy committee convenes on the same day. The Bank maintained its ultra-low rate policy in September, and ING economists think that there is little possibility of a policy change before governor Haruhiko Kuroda retires next year.