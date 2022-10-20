Today's Markets: Hanging on

Companies

Synthomer secures headroom from lenders

Chemicals company Synthomer (SYNT) has negotiated an easing of its banking covenants as it digests the purchase of Eastman Chemicals Company’s adhesive resins business.

The company said its bank debt covenants have been increased to 4-times cash profit in December, rising to 4.75-times by next June before tightening back to 4-times by the end of next year.

Synthomer took on an additional $300mn (£267mn) of debt to fund the $1bn purchase of Eastman’s adhesive resins business, which completed in April. As of June 30, the company’s net debt rose to £993mn, or 2.3-times cash profit, but it warned at the end of the month that it expected its full-year cash profit to fall by 10-15 per cent as customers de-stocked certain items, such as medical gloves.

Last week, the company set out plans to generate cash savings of between £150mn-£200mn next year through cuts to capex, working capital and operating costs. It also suspended its dividend. MF

Jupiter tries to plug the leaks

Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) third quarter trading update was the first opportunity for new chief executive Matthew Beesley since the company's awful interim results sent the share price down another leg. On the evidence of the update, Mr Beesley seems to be making sensible, if long overdue decisions, such as cutting the cost base and consolidating Jupiter’s sprawling range of under-performing funds. It is also likely that the dividend will have to be cut, after a change to dividend policy that linked this to 50 per cent of pre-performance fees. He will be helped in this task by the fact that fund outflows appear to have moderated: Net outflows were £0.6bn, helped by institutional client flows of £0.5bn. JH

Dunelm maintains full-year guidance as sales fall

Homeware retailer Dunelm’s (DNLM) first-quarter sales boomed by more than a third against pre-pandemic 2020 levels to £357mn, with digital sales up by 14 percentage points. But sales fell by 8 per cent down against the same period last year, with the comparative boosted by pent-up pandemic demand and a rescheduled summer sale.

Gross margin fell by 130 basis points in the period, “reflecting more normal patterns of customer behaviour”. Management reiterated its forecast for a full-year margin of around 50 per cent.

Broker Numis said that if the growth rate against the pre-Covid baseline continues into the second quarter this would “reassure on the group’s share driven growth outlook, supporting forecasts and a re-rating.” Dunelm maintained financial year 2023 guidance, but the shares fell by 3 per cent on the back of the update. CA

Naked Wines acknowledges heavy pour

Naked Wines’ (WINE) shares surged by over a quarter after the struggling online wine retailer said it would “pivot to profit” with a new operating model and revealed that David Stead, formerly the senior independent director, has replaced Darryl Rawlings as chair. Naked has renegotiated its financing facilities and reduced stock commitments, will cut poorly performing marketing investment, and has made redundancies in an attempt to get to profitability.

Chief executive Nick Devlin said the company had made mistakes in “pursuit of rapid growth”. “Whilst the business today remains materially bigger than pre-pandemic, in 2021 we bought inventory and added to our cost base in anticipation of sustained faster growth which has not been delivered; today we are taking steps to reset our cost base and unwind inventory levels,” he added.

The company now forecasts adjusted cash profits of £9-£13mn for financial year 2023, up from the breakeven guidance given in July. But it looks like booming revenue growth could be a thing of the past – management expects 2023 sales to come in at £340-£360mn rather than the £345-£375mn trailed in the summer.

Peel Hunt analysts cut their target price from 240p to 120p and said that the company “is one that most look at with some nerves”. CA

Return of events boosts revenue at Relx

Data analytics company Relx (REL) has reported a strong nine months of trading, with underlying revenue up 9 per cent.

The group’s risk division, which generates over a third of sales, has grown by 7 per cent year-on-year, while its scientific and legal arms are up by 4 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. Relx’s exhibitions division has reported the most impressive growth, however: underlying sales are up 85 per cent year-on-year, driven by “a significant increase in face-to-face activity across most geographies”.

However, exhibitions only accounted for 10 per cent of group revenue in the first half of 2022, compared with 16 per cent in 2019.

As Relx enters its final quarter, management expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share, to remain “above historical trends”. JS

Rough seas for IOG

It’s not all smooth sailing for North Sea oil and gas companies, despite the super profits driven by the energy crisis. IOG (IOG) slashed production guidance for the second half this week for its Blythe and Elgood fields and cut their recoverable reserves by a third and half respectively.

It brought these fields into production in March, quickly moving to positive cash flow.

The production bombshell came on Wednesday, sending the share price down 56 per cent to 8p. The company had been trading as high as 40p in August, with a market capitalisation of over £200mn. On Thursday, chief executive Andrew Hockey and COO David Gibson quit, with CFO Rupert Newall moving into the top job.

“As IOG navigates a challenging initial phase of production and works up further development phases, this is an appropriate time to give the executive team fresh impetus,” said chair Fiona MacAulay.

Peel Hunt has pulled its buy rating on the company. AH

Passenger numbers strengthen at National Express

Revenue at National Express (NEX) overtook pre-pandemic levels between July and September, as passengers reboard public transport.

According to a third quarter trading update, revenue grew by 33 per cent year-on-year and exceeded 2019 levels by 5 per cent. The group’s performance in Europe was particularly strong, with UK sales up by 30 per cent.

However, the trading update made no mention of profitability and noted that the North American labour market “remains tight”. The group has been struggling to recruit enough school bus drivers in the US.

Meanwhile, National Express still has a high level of borrowings, with net debt to Ebitda sitting between 2.5x and 3x. JS

Tesla demand concerns

For almost any other company, Tesla’s (US:TSLA) third quarter earnings would have been cheered. However, Tesla isn’t normal. The ridiculous share price it trades at requires it to deliver blockbuster results quarter after quarter just to keep the market cap steady.

In the third quarter of this year, revenue increased 56 per cent to $21.4bn (£19.1bn) while adjusted cash profit (Ebitda) rose 55 per cent to $5bn. Revenue fell below analysts’ consensus forecast of $21.98bn but cash profit just beat expectations.

Total production of cars rose 54 per cent 365,923 but this outstripped deliveries which rose 42 per cent. The market knew this shortfall would happen because a trading update was released earlier. Even Tesla suffers from supply chain issues.

The problem is it leaves Tesla with its supply of cars outstripping demand as we move into a recession. On the analyst call chief executive Elon Musk tried to ease those fears. “I can’t emphasise enough, we have excellent demand for Q4 and we expect to sell every car we make – as far into the future as we can see,” he said.

In the grand scheme of things 56 per cent sales growth is impressive. People just expect more from the man they love to hate. But even Elon can’t hold back the force of a global recession. AS