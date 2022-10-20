/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Hanging on

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: Hanging on
October 20, 2022
  • Political chaos in the UK goes on...
  • Wall Street snaps back into downbeat mode
  • UK gilt yields soften 

Liz Truss’s government is hanging by a thread after the resignation/sacking of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. If it looks like a coup and smells like a coup, then surely it is a coup, right? Chairman Hunt is in charge, if anyone could be said to be in control of this unholy mess. Surely an election is coming? Or is Rishi the anointed one? Electoral wipeout seems the only way this ends for the Tory party. I said on the day of the Budget that it could lead to the fall of the government; I had no idea it would lead to such an earthquake in the Conservative Party, which could split Peel-style. As I said yesterday, don’t rule out a Lazarus-like comeback for Boris – the only one who can save probably 50-100 Tory seats.

Amazing comments from the Bank of England's Cunliffe: "Clearly a UK component" when you look at what happened to the gilt market after 23 September. “We did not receive a full briefing on the Treasury's mini-budget before its announcement.” 

UK 30yr yields moved lower again as the calm in the market seemed to be restored, down to 4 per cent from 4.3 per cent on the day... which is another large move by normal standards. But up to 4.1 per cent or so this morning with all the swirling uncertainty. 

MOST READ
Today

The DAX led the decliners in Europe this morning as German producer prices rose 45.8 per cent! And the 10yr Bund accordingly rose to its highest since 2011. European bourses were generally trading in the red at the start of the session. The FTSE 100 traded flat around the 6,900 level.

Stocks on Wall Street fell yesterday as the underlying narrative of the year reasserted itself. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.136 per cent, its highest since 2008. The S&P 500 fell two-thirds of a percent to close under 3,700. Asian stocks were weaker led by a 3 per cent decline in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng slipped to its lowest since 2009.

The dollar is off a touch this morning after rising sharply yesterday. USDJPY is threatening to breach 150. GBPUSD is hovering around the 1.12 area and EURUSD sits at 0.9780. 

Today – Fed speakers Cook, Bowman and Jefferson. Also watch for the Philly Fed manufacturing index, weekly unemployment claims and existing home sales data from the US. 

 

 

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIESThe Trader
More on COMPANIES
More on News