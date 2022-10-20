Wanted: a prime minister who can govern

After 44 days in office, Liz Truss, having run out of options to save her own skin and with the policies she was elected on lying in pieces around her, accepted the inevitable and resigned the position of prime minister.

It wasn’t just the car crash of the mini budget and the disgraceful brushing aside of the Office for Budget Responsibility that sealed her fate. A wooden performer, a talentless politician, a weak leader who was happy to keep pointing the finger of blame at everyone else in the few days she was in office, who wrought damage on her party and the UK’s international standing, she was never a good fit for the role.

Newly appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt has indicated that he will not stand as a candidate as the Tory party rushes to find a replacement. There is a strong possibility that Boris Johnson will stand, along with Truss’s closest rival in the recent party leadership election, Rishi Sunak. Given the law breaking episodes that led to the ousting of Johnson, Sunak might therefore be in pole position to succeed Truss. But a general election cannot be ruled out.

Political chaos in Westminster has dominated the agenda for far too long now and distracted attention away from tackling the serious issues afflicting the economy and the UK’s non-existent productivity growth. The further into the quagmire we go, the clearer it seems that this was always going to be an inevitable outcome of the Brexit result. Would Boris Johnson, Teresa May, Liz Truss have been elected as party leaders in a parallel universe where Brexit hadn’t happened? To give them their due, none of her predecessors, not even Johnson, managed to create a political and financial crisis of this scale, and at such dizzying speed as Truss has.

Less than one week before her resignation, Truss had sacked the creator of the infamous mini-Budget, and then allowed his replacement to rip it up into tiny pieces. New chancellor Jeremy Hunt immediately set about laying the groundwork for a new plan which decisively switches fiscal policy into reverse mode. Whether or not Hunt survives the appointment of a new Tory leader (which could mean five chancellors in five months), or an election for that matter, no chancellor now will dare to do anything different.

The UK has been steered into high tax waters and will remain there for the time being. Fiscal and monetary policy cannot be seen to be pulling the country in different directions, both are now in tightening mode. The focus will be on stabilising, or reducing, debt levels relative to GDP. Windfall taxes on big banks and oil and gas companies have moved up the list of options available to the current or any new chancellor. The latter are subject to a levy that should run out in 2025 and the former already pay an 8 per cent surcharge. If this is retained, then banks are facing a tax rate of at least 33 per cent from April.

Hunt may be exploring public spending options and it is possible that the triple lock on the state pension will be reviewed.

Growth is likely to remain weak and recession risk is heightened. That’s partly down to the fact that the stimulus from tax cuts won’t now be happening, and most households will have to take on the burden of higher energy costs from next April. Businesses are grumbling about higher tax rates on their profits at a time of inflationary pressure, and inward investors won’t be punching the air either – the Centre for Policy Studies says the UK will soon fall to 33rd place out of 38 in US think tank Tax Foundation’s International Tax Competitiveness Index.

Fourth, the government is no nearer to solving the UK’s productivity problem. Some pro-growth intentions remain, such as changes to planning and low-tax investment zones. But will plans to hack down EU-based rules and regulations now be shelved or proceed?

That’s just one of several questions (on the economy) that need answering. Others that spring to mind include whether the glimpse of a thaw in Tories’ belligerent attitude to the EU will continue; the severity and duration of new austerity cuts should Hunt or his successor implement them, and what a Labour government might mean for UK economic policy and fortunes.