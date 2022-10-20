What the dismantling of Trussonomics means

The failed mini-budget has been ripped up into tiny pieces, its creator sacked and the groundwork laid for a new plan which decisively switches fiscal policy into reverse mode.

We will find out more about new chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s strategy at the end of this month. What is less certain is that Liz Truss will still be prime minister. Many in her own party saw the flaws in delivering £45bn of unfunded tax cuts at a time of high inflation, rising interest rates and a large and growing current account deficit. Others are infuriated by the cack-handed delivery which means that plans to deliver growth (never particularly clear) lie in tatters while the UK has been forced to change course and is now sailing into high tax waters.

Even if we allow for the best of intentions, it's hard to forgive Truss’s failure to comprehend the sheer weight of the office she holds – that much is clear from the reckless decision she and Kwasi Kwarteng took to be answerable to no one but themselves. They excluded the Office for Budget Responsibility from their plans, then presented a basket of tax cuts that had not been checked or costed. It was roundly rejected by markets triggering a run on the pound and the gilt market, which dramatically increased the cost of government borrowing. During Kwarteng’s last few days in office, the size of the hole in government finances was estimated to have risen by at least £10bn through a lost-credibility premium. The whole episode has delivered hammer blows to the UK’s reputation (something that was already damaged by Brexit) and possibly helped to change the outcome of the next election. Truss is hanging on by a thread and her fate will be decided by the party be it sooner of later.