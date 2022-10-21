Aluminium's turn to shine?

Aluminium - or alooominum if you’re North American - is essential in our daily lives. Just put down your can of Coke and look around.

But outside metals trading circles and the smelters of Northern France, it rarely gets a look-in. Rio Tinto (RIO) is the only major London miner that has a significant aluminium division, which was its second-highest earner in terms of underlying cash profits in the first half, only behind iron ore and ahead of copper. Rio’s fortunes are much more determined by the steelmaking ingredient, however, and it is more interested in expanding supply in battery metals.

The Aim boards are not littered with bauxite (the precursor ore) mining hopefuls, either, as it is an expensive business best left to the established players.

But there are a handful of market moves solidifying this month that might throw the market into disarray. Glencore (GLEN) caught the headlines this week for landing a significant amount of aluminium in a London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse that had come from Russia. This has come at a fraught time as the exchange ponders how to deal with Russian metal products.

Buyers have shied away from Russian exports despite dealing in them all year: “As the current negotiation period for 2023 supply agreements progresses, the LME understands that an increasing number of consumers may be expressing an unwillingness to accept Russian metal in 2023”, the exchange said earlier this month. Nickel is already blocked.

It has asked traders to weigh in on a ban on Russian metals, including aluminium, nickel and copper, with another report to come following the deadline for submissions on 28 October. If there is no ban but ‘self-sanctioning’ becomes more widespread, this could see prices for Russian metals fall, and see the LME warehouse stocks keep rising as it is the market of last resort. Nickel is already blocked, while Russian copper supply is a smaller proportion of global supply.

Russia contributes around 8 per cent of global supply, and also exports precursor materials bauxite and alumina. It has supplied up to three-quarters of LME warehouse stocks in the past, so a full ban on its metals would certainly cut the metal available on the exchange.

There is also the added complication of a possible US ban on Russian aluminium imports, which would benefit Rio Tinto, as it has significant operations in Canada. Chief executive Jakob Stausholm has even called for a block himself.

There are a few too many variables to give an easy answer on what would happen if Russian aluminium is cut from global markets. There would likely be a shift as China took up more Russian metal, freeing up other supplies. But also the macroeconomic picture is poor enough that industrial metals could do with some supply being taken out. This would “completely offset any bullishness associated with restricting access to the LME of Russia-sourced metal”, Liberum analyst Tom Price said.

The LME will be hoping the White House takes the decision out of its hands, while Rio could do with a boost to its aluminium division given the price has gone from $4,000 (£3,590) a tonne in February because of the invasion trading to $2,200 now. Margins have soared because of power prices, as smelting is so energy intensive.

Bring on the ban, even just to liven up the market.