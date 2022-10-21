Today's Markets: Stocks timid against rising Treasury yields, Boris comeback?

Can Boris really come back?

Markets muted

Bank tries to calm rate fears

Odds-on Boris? The former prime minister has over 50 MPs backing him; Sunak has about 40. As part of an ‘expedited’ process they each need 100 to go to a members vote, if it ever comes to that. ‘They’ probably thought that requiring 100 MPs might make it straightforward to anoint Sunak. If Boris gets in, can he command the Parliamentary party? By the same token, could Sunak? Can anyone? Boris has the original mandate from the voters and ‘Levelling Up’ is an economic strategy designed to increase GDP per capita. This is important: growth for growth’s sake - importing people, mainly cheap labour, to boost headline GDP (the policy of the last 30 years) - benefits very few. 'Levelling Up' sounds like what southern Tory heartlands say to Northern regions to win their support. But it is an economic strategy - or it can be, and it could be once again the way for the Tory party to unite. Forget the ideologues and get on with the pragmatic and the practical.

Markets... not too fussed by it all really as noted yesterday afternoon following a bit of kneejerk response to Liz Truss resigning. Sterling trades around $1.12, gilts are pretty steady. Trussonomics was already dead – political risk premia are certainly still attached to UK assets but not the full-on Moron Risk Premium. Does it matter who the PM is in the end? I doubt it very much matters now – there is not great ideological differences and the experiment with Truss is over. Boris might not be terribly keen on spending cuts but the reality is no Conservative government will ever take on the markets now. The bond vigilantes won.