/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

We don’t know what we want

Research, both new and old, suggests that we are bad judges of what makes us happy
We don’t know what we want
October 21, 2022
  • The idea of consumer sovereignty is crucial to traditional economic theory. But does it hold?
  • A 2022 paper shows that homeownership doesn’t make us as happy as we expect

A recent Deutsche Bank study into long-term asset returns was not a cheery read. It begins by reminding us that 2022 has seen bonds and equities decline in unison, resulting in “one of the toughest years for financial markets in decades”. But the report goes on to temper this by offering some Thomas Hobbes for perspective: “prior to the past couple of hundred years, the vast majority of humans experienced a life that was ‘nasty, brutish and short’”. 

Deutsche Bank analysts then remind us that in many ways, our challenges today are ‘first world problems’, relative to “over 99.9 per cent of those faced by our ancestors”. The report concludes that “the overwhelming majority of us have been amazingly lucky to be born in today’s era”. This probably feels like cold comfort: the Easterlin Paradox might explain why. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data