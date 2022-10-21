We don’t know what we want

The idea of consumer sovereignty is crucial to traditional economic theory. But does it hold?

A 2022 paper shows that homeownership doesn’t make us as happy as we expect

A recent Deutsche Bank study into long-term asset returns was not a cheery read. It begins by reminding us that 2022 has seen bonds and equities decline in unison, resulting in “one of the toughest years for financial markets in decades”. But the report goes on to temper this by offering some Thomas Hobbes for perspective: “prior to the past couple of hundred years, the vast majority of humans experienced a life that was ‘nasty, brutish and short’”.

Deutsche Bank analysts then remind us that in many ways, our challenges today are ‘first world problems’, relative to “over 99.9 per cent of those faced by our ancestors”. The report concludes that “the overwhelming majority of us have been amazingly lucky to be born in today’s era”. This probably feels like cold comfort: the Easterlin Paradox might explain why.