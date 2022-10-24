Deliveroo, Just Eat and unpalatable industry margins

Analysis from Grand View Research gives the value of the global online food delivery market at $190bn (£168bn) in 2021 and predicts a compound annual growth rate of 10.8 per cent from 2022 to 2028. That would seem to belie the common assumption that delivery volume growth has slowed appreciably since lockdown provisions were relaxed, but two recent trading updates from Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET) and Deliveroo (ROO) underline why investor sentiment towards the subsector may have soured.

The companies act as intermediaries between takeaway food outlets and customers, a relationship which has grown in scale through the rush towards digitalisation. It’s well known that business activity for these types of services increased dramatically when people were confined to their homes from March 2020 onwards. The challenge for investors is to separate temporary effects from the structural growth story.

Deliveroo wasn’t admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange until March 2021, but its initial first-quarter update, published shortly thereafter, revealed a 130 per cent increase in gross transaction value (GTV) over the pre-pandemic comparator. Deliveroo’s share price subsequently peaked in August of that year, the point at which the UK government “cautiously but irreversibly” eased lockdown restrictions (omicron notwithstanding). Unfortunately, the shares have been on the slide ever since, shedding three-quarters of their market worth since the high-water mark.