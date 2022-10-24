/
Feeling shrinkflated? Try quiet quitting

Falling real pay risks lower labour productivity
October 24, 2022
  • Quiet quitting may be a new term for an old problem
  • But demotivated workers could still threaten UK labour productivity

Sometimes, a colourful new economics term springs up that seems to capture the spirit of the times: we have ‘friendshoring’, ‘bond vigilantes’, ‘corporate zombies’ and ‘economic nothing burgers’ (glossary to follow). And now labour markets are evolving a post-Covid vocabulary of their own: employees today are grappling with ‘worker shrinkflation’ and ‘quiet quitting’.

Shrinkflation in product markets is well known: customers pay the same price for a product, but its size gets smaller. It's a particularly popular strategy for retailers at times of high inflation, allowing firms to protect their bottom lines without subjecting consumers to unpopular price hikes. And we may now be experiencing shrinkflation in labour markets, too.

