Profit warnings surge in third quarter

Some 86 profit warnings were issued during the three-month period, a 69 per cent year-on-year increase and a 34 per cent jump on the second quarter, according to EY-Parthenon. This is the highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

More than half (57 per cent) of companies issuing warnings cited higher costs and 23 per cent mentioned labour market problems.

Consumer-facing firms have been hit hardest, with 11 retailers issuing warnings during the quarter, alongside nine travel and leisure firms and seven food producers. Higher costs were flagged in 70 per cent of warnings from consumer-facing firms, with 50 per cent also citing declining confidence and changing spending patterns from buyers.