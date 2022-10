Turns out the best cure for high prices is high prices, plus a bit of unseasonable warmth.

Gas prices have eased off across Europe this month, thanks to warmer weather and high levels of gas in storage across the continent.

Plentiful liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports have also contributed to confidence in European power supply, with tankers parked and waiting to make deliveries in a marked turn from the desperation for gas seen this year in the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.