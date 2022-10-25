Today's Markets: Rishi to give peace a chance

This morning Rishi Sunak will travel to Buckingham Palace to meet Charles III before heading back to Downing Street to cobble together his first cabinet. Hopefully, he will be allowed to extend his tenure beyond that of his predecessor, although it’s likely to be a brief honeymoon period given the troublesome state of the economy.

Gilt yields have fallen appreciably ever since it became obvious the many of the expansionary elements within September’s mini budget were to be withdraw. Yet even his most loyal backers in the Conservative Party would admit that he will have to pursue what amounts to a holding position on the economy. The only effective policy levers are now fiscal rather than monetary. We may well be headed for austerity 2.0, a somewhat worrying prospect for companies largely reliant on central government contracts.

To that end, it seems that the incoming PM is not willing to keep Liz Truss’s pledge to increase UK defence spending to a level equivalent to three per cent of GDP by 2030. And given the likelihood of a Labour administration in the intervening period, prospects for UK defence contractors have taken a nosedive.