Tristel picks up momentum ahead of FDA decision

Increase in diagnostic procedures boosts sales

Revenue flat on first-half Covid impact

Good news could be just around the corner for Tristel (TSTL), a maker of specialist disinfection products. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to issue a decision on whether to approve Duo ULT, the company’s disinfectant for ultrasound probes, sometime in the 2023 financial year. If the regulator does give the solution the green light, the impact on Tristel will be “enormous”, according to Paul Swinney, the company’s CEO.