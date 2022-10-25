/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Unmade.com: furniture retailer can't find a saviour

Rescue looked a long shot but Made.com runs out of public markets options just a year after floating
Unmade.com: furniture retailer can't find a saviour
October 25, 2022
  • Sales process started after cash flow issues has failed to find a buyer that could provide immediate rescue
  • Made.com says it could suspend listing

Made.com (MADE) has capped off its wretched year by announcing none of its potential buyers could commit to a deal that would give it the necessary cash to continue operating. The company floated in June 2021 on the back of strong demand for its furniture, at a market capitalisation of almost £800mn, or 200p a share. It is now trading below 1p, after dropping by 93 per cent on Tuesday just before market close. 

"The board invited a select number of parties to work towards firm offers by the end of October. Following further discussion, those parties have all now confirmed to the company that they are unable to meet the necessary timetable," the company said on Tuesday afternoon. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data