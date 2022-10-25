Unmade.com: furniture retailer can't find a saviour

Sales process started after cash flow issues has failed to find a buyer that could provide immediate rescue

Made.com says it could suspend listing

Made.com (MADE) has capped off its wretched year by announcing none of its potential buyers could commit to a deal that would give it the necessary cash to continue operating. The company floated in June 2021 on the back of strong demand for its furniture, at a market capitalisation of almost £800mn, or 200p a share. It is now trading below 1p, after dropping by 93 per cent on Tuesday just before market close.

"The board invited a select number of parties to work towards firm offers by the end of October. Following further discussion, those parties have all now confirmed to the company that they are unable to meet the necessary timetable," the company said on Tuesday afternoon.