Advertising slowdown hits big tech

Alphabet's lowest sales growth in two years puts pressure on share prices, while caution elsewhere at Microsoft has also taken investors by surprise
October 26, 2022
  • Advertising revenue at Google disappoints
  • Cloud revenue growth at Microsoft slowing down

Alphabet (US:GOOGL) and Microsoft’s (US:MSFT)  quarterly performances have come in below expectations as revenue growth slowed and rising costs pushed profits down compared to this time last year. This dragged down the share prices at Amazon (US:AMZN) and Meta Platforms (US:META) prior to their own earnings announcements.

Google’s parent company Alphabet makes all its profit from its advertising business and is suffering from tightening economic conditions. Group revenue rose just 6 per cent to $69bn (£59.7bn). This was a big slowdown from the 41 per cent growth last year and lower than analyst expectations of 9 per cent growth. For the first time, YouTube advertising receded, falling 1.8 per cent to $7.1bn.

