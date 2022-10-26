Advertising slowdown hits big tech

Advertising revenue at Google disappoints

Cloud revenue growth at Microsoft slowing down

Alphabet (US:GOOGL) and Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) quarterly performances have come in below expectations as revenue growth slowed and rising costs pushed profits down compared to this time last year. This dragged down the share prices at Amazon (US:AMZN) and Meta Platforms (US:META) prior to their own earnings announcements.

Google’s parent company Alphabet makes all its profit from its advertising business and is suffering from tightening economic conditions. Group revenue rose just 6 per cent to $69bn (£59.7bn). This was a big slowdown from the 41 per cent growth last year and lower than analyst expectations of 9 per cent growth. For the first time, YouTube advertising receded, falling 1.8 per cent to $7.1bn.