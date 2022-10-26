An unpleasant gilt trip for Schroders

The near implosion of the liability driven investment (LDI) market as a direct by-product of the government’s disastrous 'mini' Budget is still claiming casualties in the aftermath of the Bank of England’s intervention to save the nation’s pension funds. The near-death experience for defined benefit pension funds, who were scrambling to cover margin calls to cover their interest rate derivative positions, has also forced asset managers to assess their own exposure.

And one company currently feeling the heat is blue-blooded investment manager Schroders (SDR), which disclosed a huge fund outflow at its pensions solutions business in its recent third-quarter trading update. The unexpected announcement raises awkward questions about Schroders’ risk management procedures and the recently launched business strategy for what was long thought of as business characterised by its staid reliability.

The trigger for the market’s anxiety was the disclosure in the trading update that Schroders’s so-called 'Solutions' business had seen a £20bn outflow in funds to end the quarter at £205bn. The solutions segment provides hedging and fiduciary services to pensions funds and the unprecedented flow of funds was linked to LDI, drawing funds to cover hedging positions amid a general meltdown in liquidity. The massive outflow calls into question whether Schroders will now have to write down the value of the £230mn acquisition of River & Mercantile’s (R&M) pension solutions business, which was then rebranded as Schroders Solutions, as the outflow would represent roughly half the assets that R&M solutions had under management at 31 September 2021, if it is concentrated here.