Biffa boss boosts buyout return

Biffa (BIFF) was cleaning up in the UK waste space and then a private equity firm swooped in with an approach. This is not the first time it has gone private – the company listed in 2016 after eight years away from public markets following an earlier private equity buyout.

This time there was no bidding war pushing the price up, as there was in 2008, and after months of negotiation between Biffa and buyer Energy Capital Partners (ECP), the two parties landed on a price below the previous offer, but high enough to keep shareholders happy.

Confirmation that a deal would go ahead came after the share price had fallen and Biffa had pushed back the deal deadline several times, so the agreement sent the shares shooting back up again – above even the new 410p per share offer price. That was good timing for Biffa’s chief operating officer for resources and energy, Michael Davis, who sold 170,000 shares at 412p each, bringing in £700,400.

The sale came in the same week as the company handed out share bonuses to management – Davis received just over 70,000 shares, while chief executive Michael Topham was handed triple that number. ECP has said it would shift shares owed under incentive plans to ‘transition awards’, paid out in cash.