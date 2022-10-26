/
Biffa boss boosts buyout return

October 26, 2022

Biffa (BIFF) was cleaning up in the UK waste space and then a private equity firm swooped in with an approach. This is not the first time it has gone private – the company listed in 2016 after eight years away from public markets following an earlier private equity buyout.

This time there was no bidding war pushing the price up, as there was in 2008, and after months of negotiation between Biffa and buyer Energy Capital Partners (ECP), the two parties landed on a price below the previous offer, but high enough to keep shareholders happy.

Confirmation that a deal would go ahead came after the share price had fallen and Biffa had pushed back the deal deadline several times, so the agreement sent the shares shooting back up again – above even the new 410p per share offer price. That was good timing for Biffa’s chief operating officer for resources and energy, Michael Davis, who sold 170,000 shares at 412p each, bringing in £700,400.

The sale came in the same week as the company handed out share bonuses to management – Davis received just over 70,000 shares, while chief executive Michael Topham was handed triple that number. ECP has said it would shift shares owed under incentive plans to ‘transition awards’, paid out in cash.

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
AfentraAnastasia Deulina (cfo)07 Oct 2228        25,999
Arbuthnot BankingSir Nigel Boardman06 Oct 22810        78,967
Ariana ResourcesMichael de Villiers (ch)30 Sep-03 Oct 223        30,413
Arix BiosciencePeregrine Moncreiffe (ch)04 Oct 22103      102,943
AvivaMark Versey (PDMR)30 Sep 22385        49,782
Brooks MacdonaldAndrew Shepherd (ce)30 Sep 221,883        39,589
Ceres PowerTudor Brown04 Oct 22385        57,690
ClarksonLaurence Hollingworth (ch)03 Oct 222,691      107,630
CLSAndrew Kirkman (cfo)03 Oct 22140      153,804
CLSFredrik Widlund (ce)03 Oct 22147        64,459
CLSBengt Mortstedt05 Oct 22148      295,200
Crest NicholsonDuncan Cooper (cfo) *30 Sep 22181        31,102
Crest NicholsonIain Ferguson (ch) *03-04 Oct 22192        95,860
CurrysIan Dyson (ch)05 Oct 2261      122,120
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia / Hari Bhartia *03 Oct 2245   2,806,458
FergusonNadia Shouraboura30 Sep 229,257 † 92,568 † 
Fevertree DrinksJeff Popkin29 Sep 22828 † 344,899 † 
Fevertree DrinksKevin Havelock30 Sep-03 Oct 22835      342,350
Fuller, Smith & TurnerRichard Fuller *06 Oct 22457        95,970
HeadlamKeith Edelman (ch)05 Oct 22240        29,843
HuntingBruce Ferguson (cfo)04 Oct 22242        36,258
HyveJohn Gulliver (cfo/coo)05 Oct 2255        27,369
HyveRichard Last (ch)05 Oct 2255        54,500
HyveMark Shashoua (ce)05 Oct 2255        54,737
LondonMetric Property James Dean30 Sep 22170      127,500
Lok'nStore Charles Peal *30 Sep 22767        22,826
MJ GleesonFiona Goldsmith30 Sep 22412        41,200
National ExpressHelen Weir29 Sep 22158        49,104
NextMichael Roney (ch) *30 Sep 224,789      359,212
Origin EnterprisesSean Coyle (ce)06 Oct 22301 † 45,155 † 
Origin EnterprisesTJ Kelly (cfo)06 Oct 22305 † 25,961 † 
PersimmonJoanna Place30 Sep 221,226        49,592
Phoenix GroupAndy Briggs (ce)03 Oct 22516      103,154
Phoenix GroupNicholas Shott03 Oct 22520      149,239
Phoenix GroupKatie Murray *06 Oct 22541        24,875
Public PolicyRoel Smits06 Oct 22146      146,000
RedrowNicholas Hewson04 Oct 22423        48,634
SafestoreFrederic Vecchioli (ce) *03 Oct 22839      993,359
SagaSir Peter Bazalgette04 Oct 2294      200,002
SagaAnand Aithal03 Oct 2282        20,075
SeniorIan King (ch)30 Sep 22117      233,160
Severn TrentChristine Hodgson (ch)30 Sep 222,349        49,329
Severn TrentOlivia Garfield (ce)30 Sep 222,341        49,606
ShearwaterPhil Higgins (ce) *03 Oct 2292        23,000
Shepherd NeameGeorge Barnes (PDMR)30 Sep 22672        21,504
Shepherd NeameRichard Oldfield (ch)03 Oct 22675        40,500
Spirax-Sarco EngineeringNicholas Anderson (ce)03 Oct 2210,238      102,386
SynthomerLee Hau Hian 04 Oct 22112        39,863
SynthomerRoberto Gualdoni05 Oct 22121        30,250
TescoJohn Allan (ch)05 Oct 22209        94,050
TescoKen Murphy (ce)05 Oct 22204        49,676
TescoImran Nawaz (cfo)05 Oct 22204        49,676
TPXImpactNeal Gandhi04-06 Oct 2237        59,745
TPXImpactSteve Winters (cfo)06 Oct 2241        61,500
Trident RoyaltiesDavid Reading12-26 Sep 2251        89,530
Trident RoyaltiesRichard Hughes (cfo)27 Sep 2250        87,378
United UtilitiesDoug Webb *30 Sep 22881        39,635
VistryKeith Carnegie (PDMR)30 Sep 22590        49,624
VistryStephen Teagle  (ce)30 Sep 22587        50,474
Watkin JonesAlan Giddins (ch)04 Oct 22103        49,200
Watkin JonesRichard Simpson (ce)04 Oct 22102        24,979
Watkin JonesElizabeth Reilly04 Oct 22101        30,300

 

Sells

    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
BiffaMichael Davis 29 Sep 22412700,400
Frenkel Topping Richard Fraser (ce)30 Sep 2260150,000
GemfieldsDavid Lovett (cfo)06 Oct 2218  † 1,221,156 † 
GemfieldsAdrian Banks 06 Oct 2218  † 1,179,702 † 
GemfieldsToby Hewitt06 Oct 2212  † 200,237 † 
Judges Scientific Alexander Hambro (ch)04 Oct 227,242      108,630
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing/open offer †Converted from € / $ / ZAR 

