Biffa boss boosts buyout return

Biffa (BIFF) was cleaning up in the UK waste space and then a private equity firm swooped in with an approach. This is not the first time it has gone private – the company listed in 2016 after eight years away from public markets following an earlier private equity buyout.
This time there was no bidding war pushing the price up, as there was in 2008, and after months of negotiation between Biffa and buyer Energy Capital Partners (ECP), the two parties landed on a price below the previous offer, but high enough to keep shareholders happy.
Confirmation that a deal would go ahead came after the share price had fallen and Biffa had pushed back the deal deadline several times, so the agreement sent the shares shooting back up again – above even the new 410p per share offer price. That was good timing for Biffa’s chief operating officer for resources and energy, Michael Davis, who sold 170,000 shares at 412p each, bringing in £700,400.
The sale came in the same week as the company handed out share bonuses to management – Davis received just over 70,000 shares, while chief executive Michael Topham was handed triple that number. ECP has said it would shift shares owed under incentive plans to ‘transition awards’, paid out in cash.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Afentra
|Anastasia Deulina (cfo)
|07 Oct 22
|28
|25,999
|Arbuthnot Banking
|Sir Nigel Boardman
|06 Oct 22
|810
|78,967
|Ariana Resources
|Michael de Villiers (ch)
|30 Sep-03 Oct 22
|3
|30,413
|Arix Bioscience
|Peregrine Moncreiffe (ch)
|04 Oct 22
|103
|102,943
|Aviva
|Mark Versey (PDMR)
|30 Sep 22
|385
|49,782
|Brooks Macdonald
|Andrew Shepherd (ce)
|30 Sep 22
|1,883
|39,589
|Ceres Power
|Tudor Brown
|04 Oct 22
|385
|57,690
|Clarkson
|Laurence Hollingworth (ch)
|03 Oct 22
|2,691
|107,630
|CLS
|Andrew Kirkman (cfo)
|03 Oct 22
|140
|153,804
|CLS
|Fredrik Widlund (ce)
|03 Oct 22
|147
|64,459
|CLS
|Bengt Mortstedt
|05 Oct 22
|148
|295,200
|Crest Nicholson
|Duncan Cooper (cfo) *
|30 Sep 22
|181
|31,102
|Crest Nicholson
|Iain Ferguson (ch) *
|03-04 Oct 22
|192
|95,860
|Currys
|Ian Dyson (ch)
|05 Oct 22
|61
|122,120
|DP Eurasia
|Shyam Bhartia / Hari Bhartia *
|03 Oct 22
|45
|2,806,458
|Ferguson
|Nadia Shouraboura
|30 Sep 22
|9,257 †
|92,568 †
|Fevertree Drinks
|Jeff Popkin
|29 Sep 22
|828 †
|344,899 †
|Fevertree Drinks
|Kevin Havelock
|30 Sep-03 Oct 22
|835
|342,350
|Fuller, Smith & Turner
|Richard Fuller *
|06 Oct 22
|457
|95,970
|Headlam
|Keith Edelman (ch)
|05 Oct 22
|240
|29,843
|Hunting
|Bruce Ferguson (cfo)
|04 Oct 22
|242
|36,258
|Hyve
|John Gulliver (cfo/coo)
|05 Oct 22
|55
|27,369
|Hyve
|Richard Last (ch)
|05 Oct 22
|55
|54,500
|Hyve
|Mark Shashoua (ce)
|05 Oct 22
|55
|54,737
|LondonMetric Property
|James Dean
|30 Sep 22
|170
|127,500
|Lok'nStore
|Charles Peal *
|30 Sep 22
|767
|22,826
|MJ Gleeson
|Fiona Goldsmith
|30 Sep 22
|412
|41,200
|National Express
|Helen Weir
|29 Sep 22
|158
|49,104
|Next
|Michael Roney (ch) *
|30 Sep 22
|4,789
|359,212
|Origin Enterprises
|Sean Coyle (ce)
|06 Oct 22
|301 †
|45,155 †
|Origin Enterprises
|TJ Kelly (cfo)
|06 Oct 22
|305 †
|25,961 †
|Persimmon
|Joanna Place
|30 Sep 22
|1,226
|49,592
|Phoenix Group
|Andy Briggs (ce)
|03 Oct 22
|516
|103,154
|Phoenix Group
|Nicholas Shott
|03 Oct 22
|520
|149,239
|Phoenix Group
|Katie Murray *
|06 Oct 22
|541
|24,875
|Public Policy
|Roel Smits
|06 Oct 22
|146
|146,000
|Redrow
|Nicholas Hewson
|04 Oct 22
|423
|48,634
|Safestore
|Frederic Vecchioli (ce) *
|03 Oct 22
|839
|993,359
|Saga
|Sir Peter Bazalgette
|04 Oct 22
|94
|200,002
|Saga
|Anand Aithal
|03 Oct 22
|82
|20,075
|Senior
|Ian King (ch)
|30 Sep 22
|117
|233,160
|Severn Trent
|Christine Hodgson (ch)
|30 Sep 22
|2,349
|49,329
|Severn Trent
|Olivia Garfield (ce)
|30 Sep 22
|2,341
|49,606
|Shearwater
|Phil Higgins (ce) *
|03 Oct 22
|92
|23,000
|Shepherd Neame
|George Barnes (PDMR)
|30 Sep 22
|672
|21,504
|Shepherd Neame
|Richard Oldfield (ch)
|03 Oct 22
|675
|40,500
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering
|Nicholas Anderson (ce)
|03 Oct 22
|10,238
|102,386
|Synthomer
|Lee Hau Hian
|04 Oct 22
|112
|39,863
|Synthomer
|Roberto Gualdoni
|05 Oct 22
|121
|30,250
|Tesco
|John Allan (ch)
|05 Oct 22
|209
|94,050
|Tesco
|Ken Murphy (ce)
|05 Oct 22
|204
|49,676
|Tesco
|Imran Nawaz (cfo)
|05 Oct 22
|204
|49,676
|TPXImpact
|Neal Gandhi
|04-06 Oct 22
|37
|59,745
|TPXImpact
|Steve Winters (cfo)
|06 Oct 22
|41
|61,500
|Trident Royalties
|David Reading
|12-26 Sep 22
|51
|89,530
|Trident Royalties
|Richard Hughes (cfo)
|27 Sep 22
|50
|87,378
|United Utilities
|Doug Webb *
|30 Sep 22
|881
|39,635
|Vistry
|Keith Carnegie (PDMR)
|30 Sep 22
|590
|49,624
|Vistry
|Stephen Teagle (ce)
|30 Sep 22
|587
|50,474
|Watkin Jones
|Alan Giddins (ch)
|04 Oct 22
|103
|49,200
|Watkin Jones
|Richard Simpson (ce)
|04 Oct 22
|102
|24,979
|Watkin Jones
|Elizabeth Reilly
|04 Oct 22
|101
|30,300
Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Biffa
|Michael Davis
|29 Sep 22
|412
|700,400
|Frenkel Topping
|Richard Fraser (ce)
|30 Sep 22
|60
|150,000
|Gemfields
|David Lovett (cfo)
|06 Oct 22
|18 †
|1,221,156 †
|Gemfields
|Adrian Banks
|06 Oct 22
|18 †
|1,179,702 †
|Gemfields
|Toby Hewitt
|06 Oct 22
|12 †
|200,237 †
|Judges Scientific
|Alexander Hambro (ch)
|04 Oct 22
|7,242
|108,630
|*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing/open offer †Converted from € / $ / ZAR