Car dealers face long road to volume recovery

European car sales set for 10 per cent fall

UK car registrations 8.2 per cent lower in first nine months

The supply chain shortages that have dogged car sellers since the onset of the pandemic may be easing, but with demand now weakening a full market recovery is unlikely for at least two years, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Global car sales are likely to be flat this year, with Europe the worst-performing region, and it will take until late 2024 for them “to even approach 2019 levels of 90mn”, the ratings agency said. This year, car sales are likely to fall by 10 per cent to their lowest point in two decades, with supply chains affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.