GlobalData head sells £7.8mn stake

Long-term GlobalData (DATA) (DATA) shareholders have done well out of a company that has grown largely through acquisitions that have included retail consultancy Verdict, construction and insurance data firm Timetric and IHS Markit’s life sciences arm, among others.

The company, founded by chief executive Mike Danson, has doubled its share price since 2018 and continued to deliver profits since the onset of the pandemic. However, pre-tax profit in the half-year to June fell by 6 per cent to £15mn as finance costs ticked up. This is unsurprising given that net debt (excluding leases) quadrupled to almost £191mn in the year to June, with the cash used to fund acquisitions, share buybacks and dividend payments.

The threat of higher interest rates is a concern – GlobalData’s shares are down 27 per cent since the start of the year. The company doesn’t seem too concerned, though. It agreed new funding in August, signing a three-year debt deal worth £410mn replacing existing facilities worth £340mn. Danson said at the time the renegotiated package provided “additional firepower” for more mergers. It has since completed the purchase of economic research firm TS Lombard.