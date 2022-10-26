Superdry chief makes chunky share purchase

Superdry’s (SDRY) shares are in the doldrums. Having hit the 2,100p mark at the start of 2018, they now trade at under 130p. Some hope was offered by the release earlier this month of solid annual results, in which a return to statutory profit was underpinned by chief executive Julian Dunkerton’s focus on a full-price strategy and by the reopening of the estate after the previous financial year was hit by shop closures and pandemic restrictions.

For the year to 30 April, revenue rose by 10 per cent and gross margin increased by 350 basis points to 56 per cent. House broker Peel Hunt said Superdry enjoys “a current trading position that defies much of the sector gloom”.

Dunkerton seems to be in a similarly bullish mood. He bought £2mn-worth of shares on 13 October at 111p a pop, taking his total shareholding to 24 per cent. A separate disclosure showed that Schroders has also been buying in – the asset manager now owns 5 per cent of Superdry shares, according to the filing.