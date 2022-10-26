Today's Markets: Earnings wobble, Fed pivot hopes misplaced?

Companies

Concerns rise on digital advertising as economic outlook deteriorate

The morning news round was dominated by the revelation that Google parent Alphabet (US: GOOGL) had registered third quarter revenue of $69bn, up 6 per cent year-on-year but lower than analyst estimates of $70.9bn.

That’s hardly a disaster on the face of it, but the main problem centred on advertising revenue at YouTube which contracted for the first time since the company started reporting YouTube earnings separately.

The dominant online advertisers are relatively well insulated from any fall-off in advertising volumes as macroeconomic problems mount, at least compared to print. But platforms like YouTube aren’t immune to the wider economic malaise and it has become a more competitive corner of the digital market since the rise of TikTok. The news comes ahead of quarterly updates from several tech heavyweights which will inform the debate as to whether the FAANGs sell-off was overdone. MR

Standard Chartered beats expectations but impairs on China real estate

Third quarter profits for Standard Chartered (STAN) came in ahead of market expectations on the back of rising interest rates and even though Hong Kong - one of the bank’s chief markets - continues to struggle with periodic restrictions in response to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the bank was forced to book a hefty impairment on its exposure to mainland China’s real estate market, where several of the country’s largest developers have defaulted on debt repayment obligations. Beijing has been somewhat reticent to support the country’s ailing property sector despite the spectre of systemic risk, but it might have to take a more interventionist stance to ward off further contagion in financial markets.

Standard Chartered operates in around 60 countries across the globe, but the health of the Chinese economy is intertwined with long-term prospects for the bank and the emerging markets sector in general. China has obviously been the principal driver of growth in the global economy since the early 1990s, but the expansionary impact of infrastructure and housing spending has lessened significantly and will continue to do so. It’s even doubtful whether China’s central government has the financial clout to backstop the debt exposure of the country’s local government financing vehicles, so regional analysts at the bank will be looking keenly at the rate of property-linked debt defaults in China as the global economy cools and exports stall. MR

Made.com shuts shop as sales process stumbles

Made.com (MADE) said it was in death-spiral territory on Tuesday afternoon and this morning confirmed sales had stopped. After the 93 per cent share crash following the initial announcement, its market capitalisation has been further demolished today - it is now down from 200p a share at listing in June 2021 to 0.38p. AH

Elementis earnings on track

Chemicals company Elementis (ELM) said it expects to hit full-year targets despite “weakening underlying macroeconomic conditions”, particularly in Europe.

The company said it achieved double-digit revenue growth in its personal care and coatings arms, while the Chromium business that is currently the subject of a strategic review also posted sales ahead of the same period last year. A decision on its future will be taken by the end of the year.

Its talc business continued to underperform, though, suffering from weaker demand in Europe and China and the loss of business into Russia. The company, which had net debt of $393mn (£340mn) at the half-year stage, had previously said it expected earnings growth and cash flow generation in the second half of the year to allow it to reduce borrowings. The company’s shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading. MF

Hochshild announces discovery, sticks to 2022 guidance

Hochschild Mining (HOC) has reaffirmed full-year guidance in its Q3 production numbers, with an uptick in both gold and silver production quarter on quarter. The Peru-focused miner also confirmed a new deposit discovery at the Pallancata mine, helping send its shares up 10 per cent.

The company, which we featured as a sell idea last week, is in the midst of shifting to a more pan-South American focus through a new Brazilian gold mine. The Pallancata discovery was expected but falls outside the existing licence area, meaning a new permit is needed.

Year-to-date, the company’s overall production is down 10 per cent on an attributable gold equivalent basis, at 261,000 ounces. Costs are within guidance of around $1,350 (£1,168) an ounce. AH

Anglo Pacific Ecora triples YTD revenue on last year

Ecora Resources (ECOR), the royalties company formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group, has announced Q3 numbers well down on the previous quarter, but still triple the year-to-date figure from last year, at $32mn (£28mn) and $122mn respectively. This was driven by sky-high coal prices. On Tuesday, RBC Capital Markets said revenue from the coal royalty would likely be “highly variable as Kestrel transitions away from Ecora land”. The quarter-on-quarter decline also came from weaker production at nickel mine Voisey’s Bay. AH

Reckitt’s volumes down after Covid cleaning boom

Household staples giant Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) relied on 12 per cent of price and mix improvements to drive like-for-like (LFL) revenues upwards by 7 per cent to £3.7bn in its third quarter. Volumes fell by 5 per cent as cleaning and disinfectant demand normalises post-pandemic.

The company is now slightly more bullish on its full-year LFL net revenue growth outlook – it narrowed its forecast to 6-8 per cent after previously trailing a 5-8 per cent range. Reckitt also said it is “firmly on track” to hit adjusted operating margins in the mid-20 per cent range over the next couple of years. The shares fell by 5 per cent in morning trading. CA