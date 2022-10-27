Advertising slump hits Facebook hard

Virtual reality losses widen

Advertising returns drop significantly

Meta Platforms’ (US:META) share price dropped 20 per cent after it published disappointing third quarter results. The company, formerly known as Facebook, also expects fourth quarter revenue to be between $30bn (£26bn) and $32.5bn, a drop of around 8 per cent from last year.

In the third quarter, revenue fell 4 per cent to $27.7bn. This actually beat the gloomy analyst consensus forecasts, which expected revenue to drop 5 per cent. Tightening economic conditions means companies aren’t as willing to spend on digital advertising and the new privacy rules at Apple (AAPL) have reduced Facebook’s ability to target users. The average price per ad decreased 18 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue is falling at the same time costs have jumped significantly. During the pandemic the company hired heavily, with the headcount up 28 per cent on last year. To manage these costs hiring has already been frozen and there are reports managers are warning employees of impending layoffs. Reality Labs, the virtual reality business, also saw losses widen from $2.6bn to $3.7bn. Overall, group net income dropped 52 per cent to $4.4bn.

Some positive news was that Meta's monthly active users rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 2.96bn. On the analyst call, chief executive Mark Zuckerburg said Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all had around 2bn, with WhatsApp the most popular service. The problem is it is tricky to monetise.

To tackle this, WhatsApp has launched a paid messaging service which allows businesses to use WhatsApp as a messaging service to customers. It has already partnered with Salesforce (US:CRM).

Zuckerburg admitted there were macroeconomic challenges and problems caused by the Apple privacy changes. However, he made an appeal to investors to take a long-term view. “I appreciate the patience and think that those who are patient and invest with us will end up being rewarded,” he said.

Given the company is currently trading on a forward PE of 11, few investors are willing to give him the time. Zuckerburg may view himself as an innovator, but his company is no longer priced that way.