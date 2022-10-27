Aim 100 2022: Part 1

It’s been a tough year to be an equity investor, and particularly so if Aim is your stock-picking pool of choice

The performance of the Aim 100 index is right down there with the highest-profile strugglers of 2022 such as the tech-driven Nasdaq. Like Nasdaq, Aim was coming off a period of considerable outperformance. But at the time of writing, both had fallen more than 30 per cent year to date, with the Aim 100’s 37 per cent drop ranking it below its US peer.

The fundamental reason for both indices’ slump is the same: high-growth companies have come under severe pressure this year as rising interest rates mean the present value of future cash flows is discounted much more heavily. Higher costs and uncertain end markets have merely added to the pain.