ETF watch: flows turn negative as investors look to bonds

ETF flows entered negative territory for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic

Bonds were popular while equities and commodities suffered

Thematic ETFs were also out of favour

With equities selling off in August and September and a recession likely, it is hardly surprising that exchange traded fund (ETF) investors are feeling increasingly bearish. And some of the more defensive strategies that had been popular at the beginning of the year, such as certain types of commodities and value equities, are now also feeling the pinch.

Pessimistic market sentiment hit European ETFs in the third quarter of 2022, with the sector registering €7.9bn (£6.9bn) of outflows, recent data from Morningstar shows. This was in comparison to the €15.9bn and €42.9bn of inflows in the first and second quarters of this year, respectively.