Hargreaves Lansdown to stop offering non-sterling ETF share classes

Hargreaves Lansdown will no longer offer the non-sterling shares classes of ETFs But it will continue to offer foreign currency share classes of funds and securities which do not have a sterling share class

Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.) is to stop offering the non-sterling share classes of exchange traded products (ETPs), such as exchange traded funds (ETFs), from 28 October. The change will affect around 170 products which are not denominated in sterling.

For example, it currently offers the US share class of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF (ESPO) as well as the sterling share class. But after that date investors will only be able to buy the sterling share class – VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF (ESGB).