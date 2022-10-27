Shares I love: Roche

Roche has developed new therapies helping the company to grow It expects to stable or low single-digit sales growth

Gabrielle Boyle, co-manager of Trojan Global Equity Fund (GB00B0ZJ5S47), explains why she has recently increased the fund's longstanding investment in Switzerland-listed pharmaceuticals and diagnostics giant, Roche (CH:ROG).

"Over the past five years, Roche has undergone extraordinary change and renewal. Firstly, by developing new therapies that have meant the company has grown – despite SFr13bn (£11.4bn) in annual sales lost as patent exclusivity for its largest drug franchises expired. And secondly, as its diagnostics division – the largest of its kind in the world – rapidly developed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and lateral flow tests to combat Covid-19.