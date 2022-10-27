The Aim 100 2022: 80-71

80. Avacta Group

Around 70 per cent of drugs make it through phase I trials, according to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates – but only 33 per cent make the leap from phase II to phase III. This makes a company counting on the success of a first-stage drug look like a bit of a risky prospect.

At present, Avacta’s (AVCT) lead therapeutic asset is a cancer drug called AVA6000, which is in ongoing phase I trials for the treatment of a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma. The medicine recently received “orphan drug designation” from the FDA, which qualifies its developer for certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity upon regulatory approval.