Today's Markets: Meta wreckage, Shell beats, ECB up ahead

Meta plunges amid tech carnage – generals being shot?

Shell beats, London higher

ECB set to hike but when QT?

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 2 per cent as nasty earnings surprises from big tech stocks left the index bruised and battered. Alphabet (US: GOOGL) fell over 9 per cent and Microsoft (US: MSFT) was down 7.7 per cent after earnings that read across the market. Meta (US: META) earnings only make matters worse for tech. The Facebook owner saw a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment experienced throughout the second quarter and faces many other challenges. Alphabet was the tell after it posted horrible YouTube numbers but Meta was worse.

Meta saw revenues decline 4 per cent and net income down 52 per cent $4.4bn as it felt the industry-wide hit to advertising spending. Revenues would have been higher had it not been for the stronger dollar disrupting the value of foreign currency in which a large portion of FB’s earnings are made. But Meta also faces stiff competition from the likes of TikTok, Snap (US: SNAP), etc who are eating its lunch among younger consumers. And it’s ploughing vast sums of cash into its bet on the Metaverse. And it will burn even more going forward, noting that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year. And it’s not just the $10bn cash burn on the Metaverse each year – overall expenses are soaring and seem to be getting out of control, with 2023 expenditure seen rising from around $86bn this year to between $96bn and $101bn. Notably management say this is mainly going to be down higher cost of revenue – working harder for ad dollars, stiffer competition – and headcount will be flat. Until it either wins the Metaverse bet and starts to see some breakthrough returns from this project, or it seriously gets a grip on expenditures, investors would be forgiven for giving FB a wide berth. Shares were down 6 per cent in normal trading yesterday and plunged 19 per cent in the after-hours market to $103… levels last seen in 2016 – imagine wiping out 6 years of capital appreciation in one year of negative comps and rising rates!

Twitter (US: TWTR)... just a side note in light of the carnage in big tech it looks to be one of the worst deals ever done. Only bright spot - could Musk buying Twitter show the others how to trim the enormous fat on some of these companies? Deal still set to close Friday and TWTR is still trading just a tad light of the deal price.

Earnings aplenty from the US today – Caterpillar (US: CAT), Mastercard (US: MA), Merck (US: MRK), Shopify (US: SHOP), Amazon (US: AMZN), Apple (US: APPL), Intel (US: INTC) and Pinterest (US: PINS) among others.

Is the Fed is thinking about thinking about slowing the pace of its hikes? As soon as the pivot idea becomes the dominant narrative in the market, stocks rally but inflation expectations also move up... exactly what the Fed does not want to see. The Bank of Canada surprised with a smaller-than-expected hike of 50bps – stocks moved up on the announcement in a clear sign that risk likes CBs easing off the pedal. The S&P 500 closed the day down three-quarters of a percent as tech weighed but the bulls made a good stab at it, rallying to 3,886 before closing down near the lows of the day 3,830. Lots of intraday volatility – push and pull of earnings vs Fed pivot. Big question is whether this is the capitulation moment in tech… do we now look for it to lead the rally? The generals are being shot but until Apple and Amazon tonight I’d be reluctant to make a move. Problem for those seeking the bottom is that the market still tried damned hard to rally in the face of this tech wreck so it’s not there yet.

And we have an earnings deluge in London – FTSE 100 trades about half a per cent higher at close to 7,100, outpacing European peers.

Companies Lloyds hit by impairment charges The third quarter bank reporting season took a domestic turn with domestically focused Lloyds Bank (LLOY) delivering the first warning signs about the state of the UK economy. Operationally, the bank is doing well with net interest margins now forecast to be more than 2.90 per cent for the year on the back of rising interest rates and widening margins. Less encouragingly, the bank took a much higher than expected impairment charge in the quarter of more than £1bn to cover potential bad debts caused by a recession. The charge reduced Lloyds’ quarterly profits by 26 per cent to £4bn. There were definite signs that consumers are starting to pull back from spending and instead are taking advantage of higher savings rates to pile up cash in deposit accounts. Lloyds noted that £6.1bn of the £8bn increase in deposits over the nine months came just in the third quarter alone. This undoubtedly reduces any reliance on wholesale money that the bank might have had to cover its balance sheet, whilst rising interest rates and higher gilt yields mean the imperative for riskier forms of lending is removed. In other words, cash is king. JH Shell to hike dividend after profits slow in Q3 Energy giant Shell (SHEL) is on track for a record year of profits, but its earnings may have peaked on a quarterly basis after its adjusted cash profits fell from the June quarter. It was only a 7 per cent decline, to a still-high $21.5bn (£18.6bn), while working capital changes, higher capital spend and a further $1.4bn of other paper changes knocked the pretax profit down from $26bn in Q2 to $11.4bn. Shell, like other North Sea oil and gas producers, was a target of a UK windfall tax that came in over the summer. This did not make a dent in the Q3 profits - the company reported a $361mn charge related to the levy but confirmed to media it would not actually be paying anything once the capital spending allowance offset. Year-to-date, the profit numbers are astronomic - the pretax profit stands at $48.4bn, compared to $13.6bn from this point a year ago. Shareholders will see both a continued buyback programme, worth $4bn across the next four months, while the dividend will climb to 28.75¢ a share, pending board approval. AH Advertising slump hits Facebook badly Meta Platforms’ (US:META) share price dropped 20 per cent after it published disappointing third quarter results even as its third quarter numbers were ahead of analyst forecasts. The company, formerly known as Facebook, expects fourth quarter revenue to be between $30bn (£26bn) and $32.5bn, a drop of around 8 per cent from last year. In the third quarter, revenue fell 4 per cent to $27.7bn. This actually beat the gloomy analyst consensus forecasts, which expected revenue to drop 5 per cent. Tightening economic conditions means companies aren’t as willing to spend on digital advertising and the new privacy rules at Apple have reduced Facebook’s ability to target users. The average price per ad decreased 18 per cent year-on-year. AS Read the full story here. ITM Power tumbles again on sales delay and warranty provisions After a mid-year crash, hydrogen electrolyser company ITM Power (ITM) has once again scared off investors with a sales downgrade and warning and rising warranty provisions. The company’s shares fell a third to 69p after it said further manufacturing delays would see sales at the low end of its already lowered guidance of £23mn-£28mnn. “The timing of this revenue will be weighted towards the final quarter of the current financial year, and will be dependent on the success of the current work to resolve these issues,” ITM said. It is struggling with tooling and testing the electrolyser stacks. This slowdown means taking on greater warranty provisions, given the lower level of testing. There will likely be a big increase on the current forecast of £3mn for the provision, which “may result in a revision to Ebitda loss guidance”. The company’s share price is down 82 per cent year-to-date. AH Unilever bumps up prices Unilever (ULVR) raised prices by 12.5 per cent in its third quarter, but volumes fell by 1.6 per cent and the consumer goods company warned of “more negative underlying volume growth” to come in the final quarter. Total revenue was up by 17.8 per cent to €15.8bn (£13.7bn), helped by the price increases and by currency-driven uplifts due to the strong dollar. The strongest growth was posted in the beauty and wellbeing division, where sales rose by a quarter to €3.3bn. Unilever now expects full-year underlying sales growth of 8 per cent, and it kept its underlying operating margin forecast steady at 16 per cent. Wealth Club head of equities Charlie Huggins said the company “has been rather reluctant to meaningfully slim down its portfolio. Don’t be surprised to see Unilever’s next leader take a more heavy-handed approach to culling weaker brands”. CA PPHE outstrips pre-pandemic trading PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPHE) shares rose by 5 per cent after the international hospitality real estate company said in a third-quarter update that total revenue was up by 7 per cent to £130mn and average room rate grew by 31 per cent to £175 against pre-pandemic. Performance was driven by “the London and Croatian summer season, and maintaining focus on room rates”. PPHE also said that it was on track to beat full-year market expectations for revenue and cash profits, as strong demand and bookings levels had continued into the fourth quarter. CA Loss widens at Seeing Machines Seeing Machines (SEE), the company that designs technology systems to monitor driver and pilot behaviour, reported a widening of pre-tax losses despite a 15 per cent increase in revenue to AU$54.4mn (£30.4mn) for the year to 30 June. A 56 per cent increase in research and development expenses, and a 50 per cent rise in customer support and marketing expenses as the company set up new European sales operations in the Netherlands meant the company’s pre-tax loss widened by 50 per cent to AU$25.3mn, but chief executive Paul McGlone said a deal announced in early October with Canadian car parts maker Magna International (CA:MG) has positioned it “to win more market share”. Magna is paying $17.5mn (£15mn) to exclusively use Seeing Machines’ driver monitoring systems in rear view mirrors. It is also putting $47.5mn into the company by way of a convertible note which, if converted, would increase Magna’s stake in the company to 9.9 per cent. “Balance sheet strength is critical to our customers having the confidence in our financial capacity to deliver on our long-term innovation pipeline,” McGlone said. MF Foxtons buoyed by London rent scramble Prospective homeowners and industry analysts may be musing on the extent to which house prices could pull back if the UK lurches into a lengthy recession, but a Q3 update from Foxtons (FOXT) suggests that recent market conditions remain favourable, at least in the capital. London rents have been on the fly, as workers have returned to the capital and landlords begin to ratchet-up rents to offset interest rate rises. Lettings revenue was up 18 per cent over the quarter to £29.2mn, comprising £3.1mn of organic growth and £1.3m of incremental revenues from the acquisitions of Gordon & Co and Stones Residential in May 2022. The quarterly figures reflect “strong domestic tenant demand and growth in international tenants and corporate relocations over the summer months”. Sales were also headed in the right direction, with associated revenue up 44 per cent to £11.9mn. Sales volumes increased significantly due to the return to a “more normalised market in Q3 2022”. Figures for the prior had been distorted due to the impact of the pull forward effect of the 30 June 2021 stamp duty deadline. MR

The ECB will be the focus as it raises rates again. ECB officials have been warning of self-reinforcing inflation dynamics of late as headline CPI for the Euro area races above 10 per cent. The ECB has raised rates twice in recent months from -0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent and most think it will deliver a second 75bps hike this week. “We will do what we have to do, which is to continue hiking interest rates in the next several meetings,” ECB chief Christine Lagarde said recently. Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn echoed this: “There’s a stronger case for front-loading and determined action.” Minutes from the September meeting point to growing consensus that the central bank needs to take decisive action to pushing rates to at least neutral, which is estimated at slight above the 1-2 per cent range. This suggests a very strong chance the Governing Council agree on raising rates by 75bps to 1.5 per cent, with another hike later in the year of 50bps and then a final hike in February.

With a 75bps seemingly certain, the questions around this meeting relate to quantitative tightening, mopping up excess liquidity and the terminal rate. As far as QT goes, it’s probably way too early for the Governing Council to be actively discussing this – Lagarde has made it clear that rates would need to be at neutral first. If the ECB tops out with hikes in February then it can then look to QT in Q2 2023, perhaps.

As for the terminal rate, markets think the ECB rate will hit 3 per cent, however somewhere slightly above 2 per cent seems to be where the ECB thinks it needs to get to. Notoriously inaccurate staff forecasts are likely to show inflation coming down in the years ahead, which will prevent the ECB from doing ‘whatever it takes’ and going much faster than the pace outlined above. I think for both QT and the terminal rate we won’t get a clear, direct response from Ms Lagarde.

Excess liquidity in the banking system is probably the number one concern for the ECB since it poses financial stability risks and threatens the transmission of monetary policy. The International Capital Market Association has warned the ECB of “rising dysfunction” in repo markets. “The conditions can largely be attributed to a disequilibrium situation of excess liquidity in the Euro banking system and a scarcity of high-quality, liquid collateral,” ICMA writes. This shouldn’t affect the euro too much – think of it like sorting out the plumbing of the financial system. ICMA suggests things like the Fed’s overnight reverse repo or the SNB’s tradeable Treasury bills. Expect the ECB to change terms of TLTROs to smooth this out.

In FX, the dollar retained losses and GBPUSD trades around 1.16, while EURUSD sits at parity ahead of the ECB decision. Question is whether the ECB is going to do enough to bolster the rally or delivering a dovish hike that pushes it lower.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com