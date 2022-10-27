Today's Markets: Meta wreckage, Shell beats, ECB up ahead

- Meta plunges amid tech carnage – generals being shot?
- Shell beats, London higher
- ECB set to hike but when QT?
The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 2 per cent as nasty earnings surprises from big tech stocks left the index bruised and battered. Alphabet (US: GOOGL) fell over 9 per cent and Microsoft (US: MSFT) was down 7.7 per cent after earnings that read across the market. Meta (US: META) earnings only make matters worse for tech. The Facebook owner saw a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment experienced throughout the second quarter and faces many other challenges. Alphabet was the tell after it posted horrible YouTube numbers but Meta was worse.
Meta saw revenues decline 4 per cent and net income down 52 per cent $4.4bn as it felt the industry-wide hit to advertising spending. Revenues would have been higher had it not been for the stronger dollar disrupting the value of foreign currency in which a large portion of FB’s earnings are made. But Meta also faces stiff competition from the likes of TikTok, Snap (US: SNAP), etc who are eating its lunch among younger consumers. And it’s ploughing vast sums of cash into its bet on the Metaverse. And it will burn even more going forward, noting that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year. And it’s not just the $10bn cash burn on the Metaverse each year – overall expenses are soaring and seem to be getting out of control, with 2023 expenditure seen rising from around $86bn this year to between $96bn and $101bn. Notably management say this is mainly going to be down higher cost of revenue – working harder for ad dollars, stiffer competition – and headcount will be flat. Until it either wins the Metaverse bet and starts to see some breakthrough returns from this project, or it seriously gets a grip on expenditures, investors would be forgiven for giving FB a wide berth. Shares were down 6 per cent in normal trading yesterday and plunged 19 per cent in the after-hours market to $103… levels last seen in 2016 – imagine wiping out 6 years of capital appreciation in one year of negative comps and rising rates!
Twitter (US: TWTR)... just a side note in light of the carnage in big tech it looks to be one of the worst deals ever done. Only bright spot - could Musk buying Twitter show the others how to trim the enormous fat on some of these companies? Deal still set to close Friday and TWTR is still trading just a tad light of the deal price.
Earnings aplenty from the US today – Caterpillar (US: CAT), Mastercard (US: MA), Merck (US: MRK), Shopify (US: SHOP), Amazon (US: AMZN), Apple (US: APPL), Intel (US: INTC) and Pinterest (US: PINS) among others.
Is the Fed is thinking about thinking about slowing the pace of its hikes? As soon as the pivot idea becomes the dominant narrative in the market, stocks rally but inflation expectations also move up... exactly what the Fed does not want to see. The Bank of Canada surprised with a smaller-than-expected hike of 50bps – stocks moved up on the announcement in a clear sign that risk likes CBs easing off the pedal. The S&P 500 closed the day down three-quarters of a percent as tech weighed but the bulls made a good stab at it, rallying to 3,886 before closing down near the lows of the day 3,830. Lots of intraday volatility – push and pull of earnings vs Fed pivot. Big question is whether this is the capitulation moment in tech… do we now look for it to lead the rally? The generals are being shot but until Apple and Amazon tonight I’d be reluctant to make a move. Problem for those seeking the bottom is that the market still tried damned hard to rally in the face of this tech wreck so it’s not there yet.
And we have an earnings deluge in London – FTSE 100 trades about half a per cent higher at close to 7,100, outpacing European peers.
The ECB will be the focus as it raises rates again. ECB officials have been warning of self-reinforcing inflation dynamics of late as headline CPI for the Euro area races above 10 per cent. The ECB has raised rates twice in recent months from -0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent and most think it will deliver a second 75bps hike this week. “We will do what we have to do, which is to continue hiking interest rates in the next several meetings,” ECB chief Christine Lagarde said recently. Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn echoed this: “There’s a stronger case for front-loading and determined action.” Minutes from the September meeting point to growing consensus that the central bank needs to take decisive action to pushing rates to at least neutral, which is estimated at slight above the 1-2 per cent range. This suggests a very strong chance the Governing Council agree on raising rates by 75bps to 1.5 per cent, with another hike later in the year of 50bps and then a final hike in February.
With a 75bps seemingly certain, the questions around this meeting relate to quantitative tightening, mopping up excess liquidity and the terminal rate. As far as QT goes, it’s probably way too early for the Governing Council to be actively discussing this – Lagarde has made it clear that rates would need to be at neutral first. If the ECB tops out with hikes in February then it can then look to QT in Q2 2023, perhaps.
As for the terminal rate, markets think the ECB rate will hit 3 per cent, however somewhere slightly above 2 per cent seems to be where the ECB thinks it needs to get to. Notoriously inaccurate staff forecasts are likely to show inflation coming down in the years ahead, which will prevent the ECB from doing ‘whatever it takes’ and going much faster than the pace outlined above. I think for both QT and the terminal rate we won’t get a clear, direct response from Ms Lagarde.
Excess liquidity in the banking system is probably the number one concern for the ECB since it poses financial stability risks and threatens the transmission of monetary policy. The International Capital Market Association has warned the ECB of “rising dysfunction” in repo markets. “The conditions can largely be attributed to a disequilibrium situation of excess liquidity in the Euro banking system and a scarcity of high-quality, liquid collateral,” ICMA writes. This shouldn’t affect the euro too much – think of it like sorting out the plumbing of the financial system. ICMA suggests things like the Fed’s overnight reverse repo or the SNB’s tradeable Treasury bills. Expect the ECB to change terms of TLTROs to smooth this out.
In FX, the dollar retained losses and GBPUSD trades around 1.16, while EURUSD sits at parity ahead of the ECB decision. Question is whether the ECB is going to do enough to bolster the rally or delivering a dovish hike that pushes it lower.
Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com