US lithium handouts supercharge projects

The White House throwing almost $3bn at a variety of upstream and midstream battery metals companies will go a long way to ramping up local capacity
October 27, 2022

Last week, the US government dived into mining and battery processing.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Department of Energy handed several companies lumps of cash ranging from $50mn (£44mn) to $316mn, in what adds up to almost $3bn in total investment. There are positives for UK investors within this plan – several companies have UK links, such as Piedmont Lithium (US:PLL), which is tied to Atlantic Lithium (ALL). Other beneficiaries, like Albemarle (US:ALB), are big enough to be bought and sold from abroad. 

In the medium and long term, the IRA will introduce strict rules about the sourcing of raw materials in electric cars, so the government has moved to build up the local supply chain. The grants all went to companies building or planning battery metals processing facilities. 

