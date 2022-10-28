Amazon's rising costs cripple profits

Amazon cloud computing grows slower than rivals

Amazon’s (US:AMZN) share price fell around 13 per cent on the back of disappointing third quarter results, as group revenue came in fractionally below analyst expectations. However, the main concerns are rising costs and the slowing growth of the cloud computing division.

Group revenue for the third quarter increased 15 per cent to $127.1bn (£110bn) year-on-year, slightly below analyst expectations of $127.4bn. The company invested heavily during the pandemic which pushed up expenses, contributing to operating profit almost halving from $4.9bn to $2.5bn, while operating cash flow fell 27 per cent to $39.7bn for the trailing 12 months.