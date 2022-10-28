NatWest leads the pack

Cost pressures cause profits miss

Interest rates are holding up the income statement

Banks are finally finding their groove after years of underperformance with the UK bank reporting season. The third quarter, so far, shows companies with healthily growing margins as interest rates come to the sector’s rescue after a long period of financial repression. NatWest (NWG) was no exception in this regard and its net interest margin – the gap between what it charges borrowers and what it returns to savers in interest payments – grew to a notable 2.99 per cent, or the highest of all the UK high street banks this year. However, even NatWest was not immune to the inflationary pressures that are affecting all businesses this year, which is why the shares were marked down heavily on the day.

The reason for the market reaction was probably because management had previously guided for flat costs. In the event, the £119mn rise in operating costs over the nine months was enough to hold quarterly operating profits at £1.08bn, which was below the £1.2bn that the market had expected. Unfortunately, even this small miss was enough to trigger a sell-off, with the tolerance level for any sign of missed forecasts now extremely low. The bank noted that impairment costs are also climbing in expectation of bad loans, and these were £247mn in the quarter, compared with an essentially flat figure this time last year. Overall, banks seem to be cautious, rather than nervous about loan impairments, but it remains to be seen if they are putting enough away to cover bad debts if the situation continues to worsen with the economy.

The state of the economy means that NatWest’s own assessment is that its profits are going to be supported by higher interest rates, an implicit acknowledgement that the outlook for a range of loan products is uncertain in 2023, which could be a problem given the size of NatWest’s loan book in relation to its peers. In other words, being a proxy for the economy could have its downsides when consumers must remortgage at much higher rates. However, the bank still expects a return of between 14-16 per cent on assets.

Last IC View: Buy, 253p, 1 Aug 2022