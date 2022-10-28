Today's Markets: More tech rekt

Punch bowl trading... chatter is that Blackrock is telling financial advisers that they expect "pivot language" at the next Federal Reserve meeting. Rumour mill… Is this just wishful thinking, or outright lies designed to stoke retail bagholders? I don’t know but maybe the Fed thinks it can pause around 4.75 per cent (75bps next week, 50bps in Dec and 25bps in its first meeting of 2023) and wait and see and then everyone will say it’s a pivot even if it’s not really one. Schrodinger’s Pivot: it’s a pivot whatever way you see it... it’s there and not there at the same time.

Backwards looking data yesterday showed GDP rebounded well in the third quarter and inflation was down too. The economy grew by 2.6 per cent, whilst headline inflation rose 4.2 per cent, down sharply from 7.3 per cent. Later today is the monthly PCE reading for September, which is seen rising a little less than in August. Monthly core PCE is expected at +0.5 per cent vs +0.6 per cent in the previous month, whilst annual core inflation is seen rising by 5.2 per cent. Remember the core CPI number came in super hot at +6.6 per cent earlier this month.

Meanwhile this from Morgan Stanley: "We expect the FOMC to deliver a fourth 75bp rate hike at its November meeting, and indicate that it could soon be appropriate to step down the pace of hikes. We continue to expect the Fed to step down to 50bp in December and 25bp in January.” I don’t know – my firm belief has been that the Fed will keep going and is not near a pivot, but it could be near a short-term pause, which can be construed by the market as a pivot.