Could Unilever's premium brands lose their lustre?

Three-hundred days into 2022 and only eight of the 45 FTSE All-Share sectors are in positive territory. No prizes for guessing the pre-eminent industry category. Shell’s (SHEL) latest quarterly update provides ample evidence why energy stocks have been on a tear throughout 2022: higher realised prices, expanded refining margins, and improved trading and optimisation results.

Indeed, the price differential for the group’s upstream products, some $8.34bn (£7.2bn) in monetary terms, was equivalent to roughly two-thirds of total adjusted earnings for the same period in 2021. Trading softened between the second and third quarters, but the recent move by Opec+ to limit output should underpin prices through the remainder of the year even if macroeconomic conditions weigh on demand.

For the automotive sector, which sits at the other end of the spectrum, trading conditions haven’t been quite so favourable, although it’s a sparsely populated corner of the market, a narrow field and the index’s trajectory is bound-up with dismal share price performances for both Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (AML) and TI Fluid Systems (TIFS).