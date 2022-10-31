Next week’s economics: October 31 - November 4

No one will envy the MPC next week. The Bank of England’s (BoE) rate setting committee meets on 3 November to decide the next steps for UK monetary policy. It is just six weeks since their last meeting, but it feels like a year: markets have since endured the fall out and reversal of the 'mini' Budget, emergency gilt market operations – and a new PM and chancellor.

The meeting is scheduled just days after the publication of the UK government’s medium-term fiscal plan and the accompanying OBR forecasts, currently due for release on 31 October. Even if (and it’s a big ‘if’) the plans meet a muted market reaction, the central bank still has plenty on its plate.

The UK is expected to enter a recession over the next few months, but still faces significant inflationary pressures. The BoE is certain to raise rates, and the next hike could be eye-wateringly steep – Goldman Sachs analysts expect rises of 100 basis points (bps) in both November and December this year.