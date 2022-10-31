Time to seize on private equity trusts’ discount deals?

Private equity trust discounts have widened significantly

The industry has changed since the 2008 financial crisis but worries over leverage linger

Some areas look more attractive than others

Even for a sector that is quite used to trading below its net asset value (NAV), private equity investment trusts have seldom been this cheap.

A combination of rising interest rates and grim wider economic prospects has meant investors are even more reluctant than usual to back the sector, resulting in many trusts trading on enormous discounts to NAV. The average discount in the sector has widened from 15 per cent at the start of 2022 to around 40 per cent in late October, according to Stifel. While there are risks to private equity in the current environment, some fears might turn out to be overblown.