Today's Markets: Equities marking time ahead of major central bank week

Traders sitting on their hands ahead of central bank announcements

Dollar up, gold down

Pivot coming into view?

Flat start to trading in a week that will be dominated by central banks. Equities not doing much, dollar up to the highest in a week, gold lowest in 10 days, US 10yr yields at 4.05 per cent. The cries of ‘pivot, pivot, pivot’ are ringing out.

The FTSE 100 is on course to rise a pretty meagre 2 per cent for October. I say meagre only as the Dow Jones industrial average is on course for a gain of more than 14 per cent, which would be its best month since 1976. The DAX and FTSE MIB are both up around 9 per cent during October. Despite some terrible tech earnings the Nasdaq Composite is still riding a gain of nearly 5 per cent for the month; whilst the S&P 500 is up almost 9 per cent.