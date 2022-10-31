/
Today's Markets: Equities marking time ahead of major central bank week

October 31, 2022
  • Traders sitting on their hands ahead of central bank announcements
  • Dollar up, gold down
  • Pivot coming into view?

Flat start to trading in a week that will be dominated by central banks. Equities not doing much, dollar up to the highest in a week, gold lowest in 10 days, US 10yr yields at 4.05 per cent. The cries of ‘pivot, pivot, pivot’ are ringing out.

The FTSE 100 is on course to rise a pretty meagre 2 per cent for October. I say meagre only as the Dow Jones industrial average is on course for a gain of more than 14 per cent, which would be its best month since 1976. The DAX and FTSE MIB are both up around 9 per cent during October. Despite some terrible tech earnings the Nasdaq Composite is still riding a gain of nearly 5 per cent for the month; whilst the S&P 500 is up almost 9 per cent. 

