Are income investors due a regime change?

We’ve seen plenty of corporate updates from the investment trust space in recent weeks: the US Solar Fund (USF) is due a strategic review that could see its assets sold off, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) has outlined proposals to gobble up another fund and plans for three new trust launches have run aground amid market volatility. But the update I’ve found most curious recently comes from Aquila European Renewables Income (AERI), whose board has resolved to drop the word “income” from the fund’s name.

The board argues that this change will “maximise the appeal of the company across a broader range of investors and other stakeholders”, and while that may be the case it still seems like an unusual decision. Renewable energy and generalist infrastructure trusts have been so popular in recent years largely because they can deliver the high level of yield often associated with the UK equity income space, and seemingly with less economic sensitivity. To illustrate this, the average share price dividend yield available from the Association of Investment Companies Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector came to nearly 5.5 per cent at the end of October. Dropping the “income” branding seems like something that could lessen the fund’s appeal, even if it enables greater flexibility.

One possible explanation I can suggest is that the change will allow the investment team to be less ambitious on the income front and theoretically take less risk at a time when real assets are under pressure. If so that could hint at a possible regime change on the income front: with higher-quality bonds offering decent yields for the first time in many years, and real asset yields looking less competitive relative to this "risk-free" rate, investors might be tempted to add some fixed income into the mix while also losing some of their enthusiasm for the likes of infrastructure funds.