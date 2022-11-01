Cost pressures lead manufacturers to make layoffs

Manufacturers made job cuts for the first time in almost two years as firms witnessed steep drops in new work while continuing to battle cost inflation.

The UK Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a 29-month low of 46.2 in October, down from 48.4 in September and well below the neutral 50 mark that separates economic contraction from expansion.

New orders fell at their fastest pace since May 2020 as both domestic and export demand fell away. Job losses were reported for the first time since December 2020 as firms looked to get a grip on overheads.