Luxury looks resilient but there are clouds on the horizon

China's Covid policy a key risk

Strong performance a contrast to general retail

Demand for high-end handbags, wine, and watches is proving robust even as general consumer spending is knocked by the cost of living crisis, judging by a flurry of third-quarter updates from luxury companies.

Deutsche Bank analysts said of the eye-catching sales growth disclosed over recent weeks by luxury stocks such as French design house Hermès (FR:RMS), which smashed market forecasts to post a revenue uplift of 24 per cent, that there was a "glaring" discrepancy between luxury and retail spending.