Recession flags balance sheet risk

Indebted companies are more at risk in recession

Strong balance sheet companies should outperform

Interest rate decisions and valuation risk have preoccupied equity markets this year. Because central banks have increased the cost of money, investors demand to pay less for companies’ future earnings and share prices have fallen.

Pressure on multiples isn’t the only risk: higher interest rates will cool demand in the economy at the same time financing costs are rising. That’s bad news for indebted companies.