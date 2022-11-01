Today's Markets: Risk on start to November, BP = Bumper Profits

Indices enjoy solid October recovery

China preparing to reopen its borders?

Eurozone inflation rises again

A very sharp rally for Asian equities overnight kicked November off to a solid start after October saw a firm bounce for most indices. Wall Street finished lower on Monday but still managed its best month since 1976. The FTSE rallied yesterday to take its October gains to almost 3 per cent, whilst the DAX finished more than 9 per cent higher for the month. As the Dow Jones posted a gain of almost 14 per cent for last month, the S&P 500 managed an 8 per cent rally with the Nasdaq composite managing only a rise of less than 4 per cent as tech languished somewhat. A bit more confidence around risk this morning but the Asian put might just be a bounce from some pretty oversold levels in recent days leaving investors in a position to make a tactical stab ahead of the Fed. Or it could just be because it’s the start of the month…

More likely is a China-related story: reports on social media that China is considering reopening its borders and ditching chunks of Covid restrictions boosted Asian trade, the Hang Seng by around 5 per cent, led by tech with Tencent (HK: 0700) +10 per cent, Meituan (HK: 3690) +12 per cent, Alibaba (HK: 9988) +7 per cent; whilst shares on the mainland climbed around 3 per cent. European bourses followed suit with gains of more than 1 per cent at the start of trading on Tuesday. US futures are pointed higher this morning, too. China’s foreign ministry later said it was not aware of any such plans, but gains for China-sensitive miners and oil majors are helping the FTSE 100 extend gains to reach its best level in well over a month. Despite its gains the Hang Seng is still down 33 per cent this year.